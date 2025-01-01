Louis Lepore
Louis Lepore is an attorney admitted to practice law in the states of New York, New Jersey and Florida. He has a B.S in accounting from St. Johns University, and an extensive graduate education, including an L.L.M. in taxation from Georgetown University. He has vast experience in tax matters, over ten years of experience working for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, and is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and Academy of Special Needs Planners.Mr. Lepore uses his education and experience to help clients deal with taxation issues in estate planning,elder law, special needs planning and probate. He has dedicated his practice of law to providing quality legal representation and personal attention to all of his clients, whether he is drafting a simple will or handling a complex estate. "The attorney who is accessible and responsive to your needs"
My firm is dedicated to helping you and your loved ones achieve your estate planning objectives in a caring and compassionate manner. He fully recognizes the emotional challenges of preparing for the time when you will pass on your assets, values and family legacy to your heirs and loved ones. My approach to practice is dedicated to caring for you, the ones that you love and the things that you care about most. The focus is building solid, trusting and lasting relationships that you and your family can count on now and in the future. We work hard to help you maintain your independence and control of your affairs. You will notice our genuine desire to learn about you and your family. Share with us your dreams, desires, aspirations and passions. We are here to help you navigate through the process by providing competent and caring legal services. We will address your questions and concerns, helping you eliminate or reduce your worries.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
885 Huguenot Avenue
STE 101
Staten Island, NY 10312
331 Newman Spring Road
Suite 143
Red Bank, NJ 07701
