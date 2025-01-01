Search Articles

Lori Rook is the Owner and Managing Attorney of Ozarks Elder Law. She was born and raised in the Springfield area.  She obtained her undergraduate degree from Missouri State University in 2003 where she graduated with honors. In 2006, Lori received her law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law before returning to the Springfield area to practice and raise her family.

Since 2012 Lori has focused her practice in the areas of Elder Law, Probate, Estate Planning, Business Formation, Real Estate and Litigation. Prior to joining Ozarks Elder Law, Lori’s practice was focused in the areas of Civil Litigation, specifically premises liability, insurance defense, contract disputes, product liability, premises liability, medical malpractice and real estate. During that time, she practiced with a local defense firm and large defense firm, gaining invaluable litigation and trial experience.

Lori is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and serves on the Board for the Missouri Chapter of (NAELA). She also serves as a member and Vice-Chair of the Missouri Bar Probate and Trust Committee and the Elder Law Committee.  Lori is a member of The Missouri Bar, The Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association, The Southern Missouri Women Lawyers, The Greene County Estate Planning Council, The Catholic Business Network and The Christian County Bar Association. Lori is licensed to practice law in state and federal courts in Missouri and is a certified VA attorney.

Outside of her practice, Lori is dedicated to serving her community. Lori serves on the Judicare Panel and Volunteer Lawyer Panel with Legal Services of Southern Missouri.  In addition, Lori is a Board member for the Nixa Chamber of Commerce and is very active in several other organizations such as the Junior League of Springfield where she previously served as a Board Member. She has also served on many committees at both the state and local level. 

Lori’s expertise and commitment to providing exceptional legal representation has also earned her the respect of the Southwest Missouri legal and business communities. Lori received statewide recognition for her legal work in 2015, 2016 and 2017 when she was selected as one of Missouri/Kansas Super Lawyers “Rising Stars”.  In 2016 Springfield Business Journal named her a “Trusted Advisor.”  In 2017, she was selected by Missouri Lawyers Weekly as one of Missouri’s “Rising Stars” and later that same year Missouri Lawyers Weekly also named her a “Law Firm Leader.” She was selected by the Springfield Business Journal for inclusion in its 2019 Class of “40 Under 40.” Lori is also a 2019 graduate of Leadership Springfield and a 2017 graduate of Ozarkleads. 

In her free time, Lori enjoys speaking at the local and state level regarding elder law issues to both community members and other professionals. She also enjoys spending time with her family and running.

Firm Description

As an Elder Law firm, we consider what is best for our clients from all points of view, including the legal, medical, financial, social and family issues. We approach these issues in an objective way, with a primary emphasis on promoting the highest quality of life for the individuals that we serve.

We became lawyers because we wanted to be problem solvers and strong advocates for those who need help with society’s institutions; and we wanted to help people with the legal planning that allows each of us to care for ourselves and to provide for those we care about. This is the philosophy that guides our practice everyday.

We assist clients in planning for the possibility of disability, incapacity, home health care, assisted living and/or nursing home placement. Through estate planning and asset protection planning, our firm helps clients to avoid probate and the impoverishment caused by the escalating cost of long term care. We also help our clients maintain their right to make health care decisions and avoid unnecessary medical treatment.

The sole focus of our Elder Law practice is the legal needs of the elderly and disabled. We meet with clients where they are most comfortable. If a client is unable to travel to our office, we can meet with them at their residence, assisted living facility, nursing home or hospital room.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM

Main Office

2832 S. Ingram Mill Road
Suite 100
Springfield, MO 65804

811 N. Main St.
Nixa, MO 65714

107 E. Jefferson St.
Marshfield, MO 65706

105 South 3rd Street
Suite B
Ozark, MO 65721

100 North Jefferson
Lebanon, MO 65536

500 West Main Street
Suite 201-A
Branson , MO 65616

329 E. 32nd St.
Ste. 5
Joplin , MO 64804

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

