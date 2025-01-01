Loretta Morris Williams
Loretta Morris Williams is a certified elder law attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. Ms. Williams was admitted to the Council of Advanced Practitioners, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) in 2012. She is a past president of the Virginia Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. Ms. Williams is a member of the Fairfax Bar Association Trusts and Estates and Elder Law sections.
Ms. Williams is a graduate of the Columbus School of Law, Catholic University of America and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and public policy studies from Duke University. She is licensed to practice in Virginia.
Firm Description
The elder law, trust and estate, and fiduciary litigation attorneys at Hale Ball Murphy, PLC, focus on elder law, special needs planning and life care/estate planning for all ages. We also are leaders in litigating issues related to seniors, disabled persons, trusts and estates. We are experienced in providing legal services to seniors and their families in the context of their financial and medical circumstances. We work with families planning for adults and children with special needs. Our life-care and estate planning services can help you stay in control of your life.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
Main Office
10511 Judicial Drive
Fairfax, VA 22030
