Loretta Morris Williams is a certified elder law attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. Ms. Williams was admitted to the Council of Advanced Practitioners, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) in 2012. She is a past president of the Virginia Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. Ms. Williams is a member of the Fairfax Bar Association Trusts and Estates and Elder Law sections.

Ms. Williams is a graduate of the Columbus School of Law, Catholic University of America and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and public policy studies from Duke University. She is licensed to practice in Virginia.