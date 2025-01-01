Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Logan M. Brown

Larson, Brown & Ebert, PA

Logan M. Brown

Larson, Brown & Ebert, PA

Logan M. Brown

Larson, Brown & Ebert, PA

I was born in Wichita and attended Bishop Carroll High School, where I played on the Varsity Golf team. Then, I received a Finance degree from Fort Hays State University while competing on the men’s varsity golf team as a 4-year letterman and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. After college, I graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law. I knew I never wanted to be a trial attorney, so I focused on estate planning and tax law courses. At KU Law, I received the Enos Hook Law Scholarship and the Seminole Nation Indian Law Scholarship.

I have been a lifelong Wichita resident with the exception of college and law school, and when I worked in a bank trust department in Kansas City for a short time after graduation. I was thrilled at the prospect of moving home and developing a practice of helping fellow Wichitans with their estate planning.

In 2008, I joined Tim Larson to fully concentrate my practice on estate planning and helping individuals and families. Later, the firm became Larson and Brown, P.A. My practice focuses on estate planning, including wills, trusts, helping families facing long-term care needs, and Medicaid planning issues.

I know every client has unique goals and concerns. It’s an honor when a client places their trust in our firm to plan for the succession of their family wealth. In this process, I often get to serve as counselor, adviser, attorney, and sounding board as we work together to navigate and create a custom estate plan for you and your family.

  • The estate plans I draft are often centered around:
  • Making things easier on the surviving spouse or children after incapacity or death
  • Keeping your affairs private
  • Trying to avoid probate and long, drawn-out court proceedings
  • Making sure your estate plan works smoothly

One area of my practice that I particularly enjoy is helping families in times of crisis regarding long-term care issues. Some people refer to this type of work as nursing home planning, Medicaid planning, or elder law. If you or a family member have concerns about nursing home care costs and what can be done to preserve and protect assets, please call me. Each attorney in the firm has received extensive training in these areas and are members of ElderCounsel, an organization of attorneys devoted to working in this area. Working together, we can help you determine the best way to preserve your assets and maximize your resources.

When not at work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and our two children. If I’m not at work or attending one of the kid’s sporting events, you can find me on the golf course or cheering for the Jayhawks.

Firm Description

At Larson, Brown & Ebert, PA, our team specializes in Estate Planning and Trust Administration. We cater to diverse clients across Kansas, including singles, couples, parents with young children, retirees, farmers, ranchers, small business owners, and professionals. Our practice spans various aspects of estate and business planning, encompassing business succession and asset protection. We prioritize cultivating enduring relationships with our clients and their families, extending beyond a single lifetime. Our commitment to our client's well-being is reflected in our dedicated efforts at Larson, Brown & Ebert, PA. We aim to ensure a positive, valuable, and enriching experience for everyone we work with.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

7570 W 21st St N Ste 1026A
Wichita, KS 67205

On the web

View Firm Website


Meet Logan M. Brown

Logan M. Brown

Larson, Brown & Ebert, PA

I was born in Wichita and attended Bishop Carroll High School, where I played on the Varsity Golf team. Then, I received a Finance degree from Fort Hays State University while competing on the men’s varsity golf team as a 4-year letterman and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. After college, I graduated from t...

Phone (316) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Logan M. Brown.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml