I was born in Wichita and attended Bishop Carroll High School, where I played on the Varsity Golf team. Then, I received a Finance degree from Fort Hays State University while competing on the men’s varsity golf team as a 4-year letterman and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. After college, I graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law. I knew I never wanted to be a trial attorney, so I focused on estate planning and tax law courses. At KU Law, I received the Enos Hook Law Scholarship and the Seminole Nation Indian Law Scholarship.

I have been a lifelong Wichita resident with the exception of college and law school, and when I worked in a bank trust department in Kansas City for a short time after graduation. I was thrilled at the prospect of moving home and developing a practice of helping fellow Wichitans with their estate planning.

In 2008, I joined Tim Larson to fully concentrate my practice on estate planning and helping individuals and families. Later, the firm became Larson and Brown, P.A. My practice focuses on estate planning, including wills, trusts, helping families facing long-term care needs, and Medicaid planning issues.

I know every client has unique goals and concerns. It’s an honor when a client places their trust in our firm to plan for the succession of their family wealth. In this process, I often get to serve as counselor, adviser, attorney, and sounding board as we work together to navigate and create a custom estate plan for you and your family.

The estate plans I draft are often centered around:

Making things easier on the surviving spouse or children after incapacity or death

Keeping your affairs private

Trying to avoid probate and long, drawn-out court proceedings

Making sure your estate plan works smoothly

One area of my practice that I particularly enjoy is helping families in times of crisis regarding long-term care issues. Some people refer to this type of work as nursing home planning, Medicaid planning, or elder law. If you or a family member have concerns about nursing home care costs and what can be done to preserve and protect assets, please call me. Each attorney in the firm has received extensive training in these areas and are members of ElderCounsel, an organization of attorneys devoted to working in this area. Working together, we can help you determine the best way to preserve your assets and maximize your resources.

When not at work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and our two children. If I’m not at work or attending one of the kid’s sporting events, you can find me on the golf course or cheering for the Jayhawks.