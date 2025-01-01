Lisa J. Friedlander
Lisa J. Friedlander, Attorney at Law
Lisa J. Friedlander
Lisa J. Friedlander, Attorney at Law
Lisa earned her J.D. Degree from Maine Law School in 1992. Since then, she has represented numerous clients in elder law, estate planning, probate and other legal matters. In home visits are available!
Firm Description
The road of life is not always straight or easy to travel. It comes with seemingly endless twists and turns and unexpected destinations. Having a reliable attorney on your side when the unforeseen occurs can help you make important decisions and solve legal matters more easily. If you live in the Portland, ME, Windham, ME, Saco, ME, or Southern Maine areas, trust Lisa J. Friedlander, Attorney at Law when you need professional legal representation.
Estate planning, writing a will, and the probate process can seem confusing and complex, but having the right attorney to represent you throughout this time in your own or your loved one’s life can lift the weight off your shoulders and give you peace of mind. Lisa has over 25 years of experience helping families plan for the future and successfully managing the legal steps when the inevitable occurs.
Lisa is dedicated to achieving the best outcome for each of her clients. With her by your side, you will be able to reach optimal and timely solutions to the legal issues at hand.
HoursPlease contact this attorney for firm hours by clicking here.
CostFlat Fee and Hourly Rate Pricing
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
MAILING ADDRESS
91 Auburn Street, Unit J #1234
Portland, ME 04103
On the web
Social Media
Lisa J. Friedlander
Lisa J. Friedlander, Attorney at Law
Lisa earned her J.D. Degree from Maine Law School in 1992. Since then, she has represented numerous clients in elder law, estate planning, probate and other legal matters. In home visits are available!