Firm Description

The road of life is not always straight or easy to travel. It comes with seemingly endless twists and turns and unexpected destinations. Having a reliable attorney on your side when the unforeseen occurs can help you make important decisions and solve legal matters more easily. If you live in the Portland, ME, Windham, ME, Saco, ME, or Southern Maine areas, trust Lisa J. Friedlander, Attorney at Law when you need professional legal representation.

Estate planning, writing a will, and the probate process can seem confusing and complex, but having the right attorney to represent you throughout this time in your own or your loved one’s life can lift the weight off your shoulders and give you peace of mind. Lisa has over 25 years of experience helping families plan for the future and successfully managing the legal steps when the inevitable occurs.

Lisa is dedicated to achieving the best outcome for each of her clients. With her by your side, you will be able to reach optimal and timely solutions to the legal issues at hand.