Linda J. Kidder is a graduate of the University of Vermont, B.A., Western New England College School of Law, J.D. cum laude, and received her Masters in Taxation from Boston University School of Law. For the last nineteen years Linda has concentrated her practice in the areas of elder law, estate planning, estate administration and medicaid planning. She has lectured on Estate Planning, Planning for Incapacity, Title XIX/Medicaid Planning and Probate for the National College of Probate Judges, The Connecticut Bar Association and various community groups. Linda was admitted to the Vermont Bar in 1985 and the Connecticut Bar in 1987. Linda is a member of the Estates & Probate Section and the Elder Law Committee and has served as Co-Chairman of the Estate and Probate and Elder Law Continuing Legal Education Committees. She is the former President of the Estate & Tax Planning Council of Eastern Connecticut, as well as a member of the American Bar Association, the Connecticut Bar Association and the Vermont Bar Association. She taught in the Paralegal Studies Program at the University of New Haven and she has also taught at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst Campus and Western New England College School of Law.