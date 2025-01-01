BIOGRAPHY



Leonard E. Mondschein, J.D., LL.M., CELA, CAP, is a shareholder in The Elder Law Center of Mondschein and Mondschein, P.A. with offices in Miami and Aventura, Florida. He received his Juris Doctor degree from New England Law/Boston and his Masters of Law degree from New York University. He is an Adjunct Professor of law at the University of Miami School of Law's LL.M Program in Estate Planning. He is dual Board Certified by the Florida Bar in Elder Law and Wills, Trusts and Estates and is nationally certified as an Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation, the sole certifying organization recognized by the A.B.A. He was formally on the faculty of Florida International Universitys Institute for Life Long Learning. He is Immediate Past Chair of The Elder Law Center of The Florida Bar, and Past President of the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys. Mr. Mondschein is Past President of the South Dade Estate Planning Council, as well as Past President of the Estate Planning Council of Greater Miami. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Alliance for Aging in Miami-Dade County. He currently serves as Vice-Chair of The Practice Management Section of The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.



Mr. Mondschein is a member of the Tax Section, Real Property and Probate section, and Elder Law section of the Florida Bar, where he presently serves as Immediate Past Chair of the Elder Law Section, and previously served on the executive council as chairman of the Special Needs Trust Committee, as well as a member of the Miami-Dade County Probate and Guardianship Committee. He was a speaker on Planning for ICP Medicaid Qualification with Real Property at the 3rd Annual Public Benefits Seminar, sponsored by the Elder Law section of the Florida Bar, and was the program chair for the 4th Annual Public Benefits Seminar, as well as the author of Hospice Medicaid and Qualified Income Trusts and "Beyond the Recovery - A Personal Injury Attorney's Guide to Post Settlement Issues." He has lectured on How to Build an Eldercare Practice at the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants Multiple-Disciplinary Practice program and at the FICPA's Estate and Financial Planning Conference for the past two years on "Elder Law Update" and "Special Needs Trust." He spoke at the Florida Bars annual meeting on Long Term Care Insurance as well as on Annuities and Long Term Care Insurance for Board Certification in Elder Law by the Florida Bar. He was named Chapter Member of the Year by the Florida Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and Member of the Year by the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar, both in the same year. He has been published in the Daily Business Review as well as the South Florida Business Journal and the Elder Law Advocate. In addition, he was recently published in the "Journal for the Florida Academy of Trial Lawyers," and the "Practice Management Section" of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys." He was the featured member in The NAELA News in the October/November issue.



Mr. Mondschein is a frequent writer and lecturer on Estate Planning and Elder Law topics. His practice is devoted primarily to Elder Law and Estate and Disability Planning with persons with Special Needs.