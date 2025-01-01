Laurie G. Steiner is a partner in the law firm of Solomon, Steiner & Peck, Ltd. She practices in the areas of Elder Law, Special Needs and Disability Law, Estate Planning, Wills, Trusts, and Probate. She is a dual Certified Elder Law Attorney with the National Elder Law Foundation and the Ohio State Bar Association. She is also Accredited to practice before the Veterans Administration. Ms. Steiner received her B.A. degree from the College of Wooster and her J.D. degree, magna cum laude, from Cleveland Marshall College of Law. Ms. Steiner is a frequent speaker on Elder Law, Asset Protection, Medicaid Planning and Estate Planning topics to both professional groups and civic groups. Her practice is focused on Estate Planning, Elder Law and Probate. Ms. Steiner is the author of "Periodic Payment Awards: The Prescription for the Medical Malpractice Crisis in Ohio," 3 J.L. & Health 47, 1988-1989. She is a current contributing author to "50 Something" magazine and a past contributing author to "The Times of Your Life." She is the substitute host and has also appeared on the television show "Golden Opportunities," Sunday mornings on TV-3 in Cleveland, the local NBC affiliate. She is a member of Cleveland (Estate Planning Probate and Trust Section), Akron, Ohio State (Probate and Trust Law Section) and American (Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section) Bar Associations, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Cleveland Estate Planning Council. She joined the law firm of Solomon, Steiner & Peck, Ltd when it was formed in September 1993, and previously was associated with Hahn Loeser & Parks. I was a paralegal for five years in the probate area before I decided to attend law school and to concentrate in the Estate Planning and Estate Administration area. Elder and Disability Law especially interested me because of the potential to really help people through a sometimes difficult time of life. I have been really rewarded in my practice and consider myself fortunate to be able to assist my clients.