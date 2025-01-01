I am an elder law attorney with Maser, Amundson & Boggio, P.A., a law firm located in Richfield Minnesota. My primary areas of practice include Elder Law, Estate Planning, Special Needs Planning, and Estate and Trust Administrations. I love to help people create a plan. I help people find ways to pay for long term care and preserve their assets, including older people and people with disabilities. I help clients of all ages plan what to do with their assets with an estate plan during their lives, during any period of incapacity, and after their deaths. I also work with people who have lost a family member and are trying to figure out how manage the probate or trust administration process.

I am passionate about elder law because I was very close to my grandparents. As they aged I saw the difficulties my parents experienced as caregivers and financial agents. I became an attorney to help people like my grandparents and parents navigate the many legal and long term care decisions that arise as a person ages. I live in St. Paul with my husband, daughter and two cats. I love traveling, cooking, hot yoga and sailing.