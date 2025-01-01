Lauren L. Fink
Maser, Amundson & Boggio, P.A.
Lauren L. Fink
Maser, Amundson & Boggio, P.A.
I am an elder law attorney with Maser, Amundson & Boggio, P.A., a law firm located in Richfield Minnesota. My primary areas of practice include Elder Law, Estate Planning, Special Needs Planning, and Estate and Trust Administrations. I love to help people create a plan. I help people find ways to pay for long term care and preserve their assets, including older people and people with disabilities. I help clients of all ages plan what to do with their assets with an estate plan during their lives, during any period of incapacity, and after their deaths. I also work with people who have lost a family member and are trying to figure out how manage the probate or trust administration process.
I am passionate about elder law because I was very close to my grandparents. As they aged I saw the difficulties my parents experienced as caregivers and financial agents. I became an attorney to help people like my grandparents and parents navigate the many legal and long term care decisions that arise as a person ages. I live in St. Paul with my husband, daughter and two cats. I love traveling, cooking, hot yoga and sailing.
Firm Description
The attorneys at Maser, Amundson, Boggio & Hendricks, P.A. focus their practice on Special Needs and Settlement Planning, Elder Law, Estate Planning,Probate and Trust Administration and Guardianships & Conservatorships. ASNP member Randy F. Boggio represents disabled clients and their families in the establishment and administration of Special and Supplemental Needs Trusts. He frequently works with personal injury and medical malpractice attorneys to protect and maximize settlement awards and jury verdicts for disabled clients through Settlement Planning.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|4:30 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|4:30 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|4:30 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|4:30 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|4:30 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
6601 Lyndale Ave South
Suite 320
Richfield, MN 55423
On the web
Lauren L. Fink
Maser, Amundson & Boggio, P.A.
I am an elder law attorney with Maser, Amundson & Boggio, P.A., a law firm located in Richfield Minnesota. My primary areas of practice include Elder Law, Estate Planning, Special Needs Planning, and Estate and Trust Administrations. I love to help people create a plan. I help people fin...