Laura Stubberud has three decades of experience in the practice of estate planning, probate and trust administration and special needs and elder planning. After graduation from UCLA, she studied law at Southwestern University School of Law , graduating in 1992.

Laura Stubberud is a member of both the Nevada and California State Bar Associations and an active member of the Clark County Bar Association.

For the past 20 years, Ms. Stubberud has practiced exclusively in the areas of estate planning, wills, trusts, planning for the disabled and elderly, and probate administration. She has published several articles on trusts for the disabled and particularly enjoys working with families, focusing on their future, to provide a sense of security and peace of mind. She has lectured on estate planning and probate to many groups in Southern Nevada, including the City of North Las Vegas, People´s Law School, Nevada PEP, the Multiple Sclerosis Society and AzulBlue Autism Advocacy.

She is the current chair of NV Women Conquer Alzheimers, a steering committee supporting the Alzheimers Association in Nevada.