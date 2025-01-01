Latisha Bernard Schuenemann is a member of the Barley Snyder Trusts & Estates and Business practice groups. She holds a Master of Laws degree in taxation and her knowledge of tax law helps the firm’s clients with estate planning and estate and trust administration matters. Latisha also handles a myriad of business transactions.

Outside of the office, Latisha is involved with many organizations. She serves as a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s (PBA) Women in the Profession and PBA Minority Bar Committees, a member of the Philadelphia Bar Association, a member of the Berks County Bar Association, a member of the Estate Planning Council of Berks County, a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Elder Law Attorneys, a member of the Endlich Law Club, a past board member and past vice president of the Greater Reading Young Professionals and a past member of the Berks County Libraries Task Force.

Latisha is an alumnus of Reading Central Catholic High School. She earned a degree in business administration from Kutztown University and her master of science degree in criminal justice from St. Joseph’s University. Latisha also earned her Juris Doctor degree from Widener University School of Law and her LL.M. degree in taxation from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law.

While attending law school, Latisha worked as a legal intern at the Office of Attorney General within the Capital Litigation Section and Medicaid Fraud Section. Latisha also worked as a certified legal intern at the Harrisburg Civil Law Clinic, which provides legal services to the community.