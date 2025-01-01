Lance Like
Like Law Group LLC
Lance Like
Like Law Group LLC
Lance concentrates his practice in estate planning, asset protection planning, Medicaid planning, elder law, VA planning, business succession planning, probate, trust administration, real estate, and the representation of business, including limited liability companies, corporations and partnerships.
Firm Description
Our law firm works with individuals, families and businesses to form strong partnerships to effectively represent them and their unique needs. We focus our practice in the areas of estate planning, charitable planning, elder law, Medicaid planning, VA benefits planning, probate and trust administration, business formation, business planning and contracts, and real estate matters.
Located in Bloomington, Indiana, our law office is one hour south of Indianapolis and easily accessible to those in the Indianapolis metro area. We serve clients throughout the state of Indiana, including those residing in Monroe County, Morgan County, Marion County, Johnson County, Lawrence County, Orange County, Brown County, Jackson County, Bartholomew County, Greene County and Owen County.
For personalized and caring service, contact us today at (812) 323-8300.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 PM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
1211 N. College Ave.
Bloomington, IN 47404
On the web
Lance Like
Like Law Group LLC
Lance is an Indiana Board Certified Indiana Trust & Estate Lawyer by the Trust & Estate Specialty Board, graduated cum laude from the Indiana University School of Law in 1990 and is admitted to the Bar in Indiana and Colorado. He graduated from the University of Evansville with a B.S. in Minerals Land Management. Lance...