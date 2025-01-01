Lance is an Indiana Board Certified Indiana Trust & Estate Lawyer by the Trust & Estate Specialty Board, graduated cum laude from the Indiana University School of Law in 1990 and is admitted to the Bar in Indiana and Colorado. He graduated from the University of Evansville with a B.S. in Minerals Land Management. Lance is a two-time Past President, and current board member of the Hoosier Hills Estate Planning Council. He is a founding member of WealthCounsel, ElderCounsel, and the Advisor's Forum. He is a member of the American Bar Association, Indiana Bar Association, Monroe County Bar Associations, and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.



Lance concentrates his practice in estate planning, asset protection planning, Medicaid planning, elder law, VA planning, business succession planning, probate, trust administration, real estate, and the representation of business, including limited liability companies, corporations and partnerships.

