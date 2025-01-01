Kristine P. Romano
Kristine P. Romano
Kristine Romano Law
Attorney Kristine P. Romano focuses her practice in Estate and Tax Planning, Probate and Trust Administration and Elder Law (including preparation of Medicaid (MassHealth) Applications and Medicaid Planning). Kristine also has experience in the areas of Personal Injury and Real Estate. Kristine is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), and the Worcester County Bar Association. Kristine is a former Director and past President of the Board of the Friends of the Worcester Senior Center.
Kristine earned her B.A. in English from Worcester State College and her J.D. from New England School of Law. While in law school, Kristine served as a staff member on the New England Law Review and was also honored for her achievements by the Women's Law Caucus.
Kristine has also completed her Master of Laws (LLM) in Estate Planning and Elder Law at Western New England University, School of Law in Springfield, Massachusetts. Kristine and her husband, Norman, have three children and one grandchild and live in Shrewsbury.
Practice Areas
- Nursing Home Planning
- MassHealth Applications
- Guardianships & Conservatorships
- Trust Administration
- Real Estate
- Wills
- Trusts
- Durable Powers of Attorney
- Health Care Proxies
- Special Needs Trusts & Planning
Firm Description
We work to create a supportive, nurturing environment in which our clients feel comfortable discussing their innermost concerns and fears regarding the future. We provide my clients with advice and assistance in the creation of their estate plans, whether they are simple or complex.
The documents we prepare for clients include wills, trusts, durable powers of attorney, Massachusetts health care proxies, HIPAA release authorizations, Medicaid trusts, Medicaid (MassHealth) applications, special needs trusts, pet trusts and more. Additionally, we work with clients to assist with probate and trust administration after loved ones or friends have passed away.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
Main Office
382 W Main Street
Northborough, MA 01532
209 W. Central Street
Natick, MA 01760
