Putting together an effective estate plan requires common sense and experience. Sometimes a simple will is adequate together with a durable power of attorney and an advance medical directive. A trust is often beneficial in other situations. We have done this for our clients for over 35 years. Occasionally, disputes among heirs or beneficiaries will arise and in some instances litigation occurs. We have experience helping our clients navigate through these stressful cases with patience and understanding.

By the time will or trust litigation arises, the person who created the instrument is often deceased. The difficulty in these cases is that many issues must be proved by circumstantial evidence, requiring a thorough understanding of the rules of evidence, and how to gather and present evidence in a persuasive manner to the judge or jury. With three decades of legal experience, Kent Hickam, P.C. has the depth of knowledge and experience to prepare and present effective cases for positive results.