KELLY S. DAVIS is a respected elder law attorney with over thirty years experience dealing with the legal issues that concern the elderly, the disabled, and their families. Raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Mr. Davis is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma (BA, English, 1976) and the University of Wyoming College of Law (JD, 1979).

Licensed in both Wyoming and Colorado, Mr. Davis and Davis Elder Law Office focus primarily on estate and Medicaid planning for clients and families throughout Wyoming. Mr. Davis is a member of the Trust Special Interest Group of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Wyoming State Bar Elder Law and Disability Section. In 2005, Mr. Davis was recognized by the Wyoming Bar Association Foundation and the Wyoming State Bar for his efforts in drafting the Wyoming Guardianship Corporation Pooled Trust, the only (d)(4)(C) or "pooled trust" authorized to serve members of Wyoming's disabled community.

His expertise in elder law makes Mr. Davis a much sought after speaker by many organizations in the senior and disabled communities, including the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), the Association of Retarded Citizens (ARC), the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), the National Association of the Mentally Ill (NAMI), the Multiple Sclerosis Society, the American Cancer Society, the Wyoming Governor's Planning Council on Developmental Disabilities, the Veteran's Administration, and others. He has served as an instructor of continuing education classes for lawyers, accountants, insurance agents, trust officers, financial planners, and other professionals on Medicaid, special needs trusts, estate planning and other elder law issues. Topics at some of the conferences Mr. Davis has addressed and educational seminars at which he has taught include:

Planning for the Home Stretch: End of Life Panel - University of Wyoming Navigating the New Health Care Market Consumer Conference - Laramie, WY - October, 2013

Working with the Diminished Capacity Client - Wyoming State Bar, Annual Meeting and Judicial Conference - Gillette, WY - September, 2013

Medicaid and Medicare Planning in Wyoming - Medical Education Services - Cheyenne, WY - June, 2008

Medicaid and Medicare Planning in Wyoming - Medical Education Services - Cheyenne, WY - July, 2007

Planning for Persons with Disabilities Using the Special Needs Trust - Wyoming Governors Planning Council on Developmental Disabilities MEGA Conference 2005 - Cheyenne, WY - October, 2005

Medicaid and Elder Law Issues in Wyoming - Lorman Education Services - Casper, WY - June, 2005

Medicaid and Medicare Planning in Wyoming - Medical Educational Services - Cheyenne, WY - June, 2004

Planning with Special Needs Trusts in Wyoming - National Business Institute - Cheyenne, WY - April, 2004

Understanding and Drafting Special Needs Trusts in Wyoming - Sterling Education Services - Cheyenne, WY - December, 2003

Staying Out of Trouble in Elder Law - Wyoming State Bar, Annual Meeting and Judicial Conference - Cheyenne, WY - September, 2003

Medicaid Planning for Persons with Disabilities and the Special Needs Trust - Wyoming Alliance for the Mentally Ill, 17th Annual Conference - Riverton, WY - October , 2002

Wills, Trusts and Other Financial Vehicles for the Disabled - The ARC of Wyoming - Lander, WY - April, 2002

Legal Issues of Brain Injury Survivors and the Special Needs Trust - Wyoming Brain Injury Conference - Lander, WY - June 2001

Medicaid and Medicare Planning in Wyoming - Medical Education Services - Cheyenne, WY - June 2001

