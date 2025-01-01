Kelly Davis
KELLY S. DAVIS is a respected elder law attorney with over thirty years experience dealing with the legal issues that concern the elderly, the disabled, and their families. Raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Mr. Davis is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma (BA, English, 1976) and the University of Wyoming College of Law (JD, 1979).
Licensed in both Wyoming and Colorado, Mr. Davis and Davis Elder Law Office focus primarily on estate and Medicaid planning for clients and families throughout Wyoming. Mr. Davis is a member of the Trust Special Interest Group of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Wyoming State Bar Elder Law and Disability Section. In 2005, Mr. Davis was recognized by the Wyoming Bar Association Foundation and the Wyoming State Bar for his efforts in drafting the Wyoming Guardianship Corporation Pooled Trust, the only (d)(4)(C) or "pooled trust" authorized to serve members of Wyoming's disabled community.
His expertise in elder law makes Mr. Davis a much sought after speaker by many organizations in the senior and disabled communities, including the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), the Association of Retarded Citizens (ARC), the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), the National Association of the Mentally Ill (NAMI), the Multiple Sclerosis Society, the American Cancer Society, the Wyoming Governor's Planning Council on Developmental Disabilities, the Veteran's Administration, and others. He has served as an instructor of continuing education classes for lawyers, accountants, insurance agents, trust officers, financial planners, and other professionals on Medicaid, special needs trusts, estate planning and other elder law issues. Topics at some of the conferences Mr. Davis has addressed and educational seminars at which he has taught include:
- Planning for the Home Stretch: End of Life Panel - University of Wyoming Navigating the New Health Care Market Consumer Conference - Laramie, WY - October, 2013
- Working with the Diminished Capacity Client - Wyoming State Bar, Annual Meeting and Judicial Conference - Gillette, WY - September, 2013
- Medicaid and Medicare Planning in Wyoming - Medical Education Services - Cheyenne, WY - June, 2008
- Medicaid and Medicare Planning in Wyoming - Medical Education Services - Cheyenne, WY - July, 2007
- Planning for Persons with Disabilities Using the Special Needs Trust - Wyoming Governors Planning Council on Developmental Disabilities MEGA Conference 2005 - Cheyenne, WY - October, 2005
- Medicaid and Elder Law Issues in Wyoming - Lorman Education Services - Casper, WY - June, 2005
- Medicaid and Medicare Planning in Wyoming - Medical Educational Services - Cheyenne, WY - June, 2004
- Planning with Special Needs Trusts in Wyoming - National Business Institute - Cheyenne, WY - April, 2004
- Understanding and Drafting Special Needs Trusts in Wyoming - Sterling Education Services - Cheyenne, WY - December, 2003
- Staying Out of Trouble in Elder Law - Wyoming State Bar, Annual Meeting and Judicial Conference - Cheyenne, WY - September, 2003
- Medicaid Planning for Persons with Disabilities and the Special Needs Trust - Wyoming Alliance for the Mentally Ill, 17th Annual Conference - Riverton, WY - October , 2002
- Wills, Trusts and Other Financial Vehicles for the Disabled - The ARC of Wyoming - Lander, WY - April, 2002
- Legal Issues of Brain Injury Survivors and the Special Needs Trust - Wyoming Brain Injury Conference - Lander, WY - June 2001
- Medicaid and Medicare Planning in Wyoming - Medical Education Services - Cheyenne, WY - June 2001
Firm Description
Davis & Johnson Law Office is a full service law firm with decades of experience representing Wyoming individuals, families and small business. Davis & Johnson Law Office is focused on providing personal attention to each client and making sure that each client is treated with respect and compassion and individual attention. Each partner brings broad skills and experience to the table allowing Davis & Johnson Law Office to provide solutions to almost any legal problem. Davis & Johnson Law Office zealously advocates for every client in every situation.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
