KELLY S. DAVIS is a respected elder law attorney with over thirty years experience dealing with the legal issues that concern the elderly, the disabled, and their families. Raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Mr. Davis is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma (BA, English, 1976) and the University of Wyoming College of Law (JD, 1979).

Licensed in both Wyoming and Colorado, Mr. Davis and Davis Elder Law Office focus primarily on estate and Medicaid planning for clients and families throughout Wyoming. Mr. Davis is a member of the Trust Special Interest Group of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Wyoming State Bar Elder Law and Disability Section. In 2005, Mr. Davis was recognized by the Wyoming Bar Association Foundation and the Wyoming State Bar for his efforts in drafting the Wyoming Guardianship Corporation Pooled Trust, the only (d)(4)(C) or "pooled trust" authorized to serve members of Wyoming's disabled community.

His expertise in elder law makes Mr. Davis a much sought after speaker by many organizations in the senior and disabled communities, including the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), the Association of Retarded Citizens (ARC), the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), the National Association of the Mentally Ill (NAMI), the Multiple Sclerosis Society, the American Cancer Society, the Wyoming Governor's Planning Council on Developmental Disabilities, the Veteran's Administration, and others. He has served as an instructor of continuing education classes for lawyers, accountants, insurance agents, trust officers, financial planners, and other professionals on Medicaid, special needs trusts, estate planning and other elder law issues. Topics at some of the conferences Mr. Davis has addressed and educational seminars at which he has taught include:

  • Planning for the Home Stretch: End of Life Panel - University of Wyoming Navigating the New Health Care Market Consumer Conference - Laramie, WY - October, 2013
  • Working with the Diminished Capacity Client - Wyoming State Bar, Annual Meeting and Judicial Conference - Gillette, WY - September, 2013
  • Medicaid and Medicare Planning in Wyoming - Medical Education Services - Cheyenne, WY - June, 2008
  • Medicaid and Medicare Planning in Wyoming - Medical Education Services - Cheyenne, WY - July, 2007
  • Planning for Persons with Disabilities Using the Special Needs Trust - Wyoming Governors Planning Council on Developmental Disabilities MEGA Conference 2005 - Cheyenne, WY - October, 2005
  • Medicaid and Elder Law Issues in Wyoming - Lorman Education Services - Casper, WY - June, 2005
  • Medicaid and Medicare Planning in Wyoming - Medical Educational Services - Cheyenne, WY - June, 2004
  • Planning with Special Needs Trusts in Wyoming - National Business Institute - Cheyenne, WY - April, 2004
  • Understanding and Drafting Special Needs Trusts in Wyoming - Sterling Education Services - Cheyenne, WY - December, 2003
  • Staying Out of Trouble in Elder Law - Wyoming State Bar, Annual Meeting and Judicial Conference - Cheyenne, WY - September, 2003
  • Medicaid Planning for Persons with Disabilities and the Special Needs Trust - Wyoming Alliance for the Mentally Ill, 17th Annual Conference - Riverton, WY - October , 2002
  • Wills, Trusts and Other Financial Vehicles for the Disabled - The ARC of Wyoming - Lander, WY - April, 2002
  • Legal Issues of Brain Injury Survivors and the Special Needs Trust - Wyoming Brain Injury Conference - Lander, WY - June 2001
  • Medicaid and Medicare Planning in Wyoming - Medical Education Services - Cheyenne, WY - June 2001

If you or someone you know in Wyoming needs the guidance of an experienced elder law attorney then contact Kelly S. Davis by phone at (307)433-0921 or via the convenient contact form provided.

Davis & Johnson Law Office is a full service law firm with decades of experience representing Wyoming individuals, families and small business. Davis & Johnson Law Office is focused on providing personal attention to each client and making sure that each client is treated with respect and compassion and individual attention. Each partner brings broad skills and experience to the table allowing Davis & Johnson Law Office to provide solutions to almost any legal problem. Davis & Johnson Law Office zealously advocates for every client in every situation.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM

Main Office

1807 Capitol Avenue, Suite 200
Cheyenne, WY 82001

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
