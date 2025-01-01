Mr. Miles began his career working exclusively within the Taxation field. Originally, while in New York, he worked in the accounting firms of Edward Isaacs & Co. and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He later moved on to the Global Tax Department at Merrill Lynch. In 2004, he relocated to Georgia where he worked in the Tax Department of Cingular/AT&T.

He began his law firm in March 2008. In 2009, his first wife passed away from cancer. That experience caused an expansion of his law practice focus to incorporate Estate Planning. Over the years, he added Elder Law to his practice to assist individuals and families to prepare for Long-Term Care and Special Needs Planning.

Mr. Miles is a member of the The Estate Planning Council of North Georgia. He is also a member of the Georgia and North Carolina chapters of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA).

He is a member of the Georgia and North Carolina Bars. He is also a former member of the New York Bar.