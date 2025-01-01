Keith R. Miles
Keith R. Miles
Mr. Miles began his career working exclusively within the Taxation field. Originally, while in New York, he worked in the accounting firms of Edward Isaacs & Co. and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He later moved on to the Global Tax Department at Merrill Lynch. In 2004, he relocated to Georgia where he worked in the Tax Department of Cingular/AT&T.
He began his law firm in March 2008. In 2009, his first wife passed away from cancer. That experience caused an expansion of his law practice focus to incorporate Estate Planning. Over the years, he added Elder Law to his practice to assist individuals and families to prepare for Long-Term Care and Special Needs Planning.
Mr. Miles is a member of the The Estate Planning Council of North Georgia. He is also a member of the Georgia and North Carolina chapters of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA).
He is a member of the Georgia and North Carolina Bars. He is also a former member of the New York Bar.
Firm Description
The Law Office of Keith R. Miles, LLC was founded in 2008. It handles matters in the States of Georgia and North Carolina.
The law firm aims to address Long-Term Care Planning with all of our potential clients.
All potential clients can schedule their initial consultations directly through the firm's scheduler at:
https://lawofficeofkeithrmilesllc.as.me/schedule.php
- The firm hopes to be a resource to the public for the states of Georgia and North Carolina.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Saturday
|By Appointment Only
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
3675 Crestwood Parkway
Suite 400
Duluth, GA 30096
On the web
Social Media
