Karen Jo Bennett has practiced law in Alpena since 1980. Her practice is concentrated in the areas of business law, including succession planning for family businesses, probate and trust administration and elder law .

In the area of Elder Law and Estate Planning, Ms. Bennett helps families and individuals create plans, strategies and documents to effectively manage and protect personal and business assets during life, and ultimately transfer the assets after death in a manner which preserves family harmony, avoids disputes, while reducing expense and delay.

Ms. Bennett also works with families to plan for the long- term health care needs of their loved ones, providing guidance and assistance in navigating the complex rules of the Medicaid program.

Ms. Bennett obtained her B.A. from the University of Michigan and her Juris Doctor in 1978 from the University of Michigan Law School. She is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Elder Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan. She is a frequent speaker on topics of elder law and estate planning.

Ms. Bennett has served on the boards and committees of many community organizations She was named 2008 “Citizen of the Year” by the Alpena Area Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Bennett is a founding member of Art in the Loft and serves on the Board the Northeast Michigan Center for Fine Arts, Inc. She is a member of the Economic Committee of the Alpena Downtown Development Authority.