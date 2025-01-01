Kandace Scherr
Frank, Frank & Scherr, LLC
Kandace L. Scherr has been providing Elder Law, Estate, and Special Needs planning services to people throughout Maryland. She has been consistently successful at helping her clients qualify for Medicaid, enabling them to protect their assets while in long-term care.
Kind, caring, and always willing to listen, Kandace truly enjoys helping seniors and their loved ones understand the issues they face when difficult situations arise. She recognizes that every person and circumstance is different, and will take the time to help work towards the best possible solution. Kandace’s expertise also includes Guardianships, Veterans Benefits and the preparation of Wills, Powers of Attorney, Healthcare Directives, and Special Needs Trusts. She frequently lectures on Elder Law issues.
A native Marylander, Kandace is a graduate of The University of Maryland School of Law and is admitted to practice law in both Maryland and Washington, DC. Ms. Scherr is an accredited attorney with the Department of Veterans Affairs, a member of The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and serves as Secretary of the Elder Law and Disability Rights Section Council of the Maryland State Bar Association. Kandace also has a degree in Fine Arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art and enjoys drawing and painting in her free time.
At Frank, Frank & Scherr, LLC, we understand the importance of family. We also know how stressful it can be to plan for a loved one, especially in the case of a crisis or medical emergency. Whether you are preparing for the future, need help applying for benefits or have a loved one who has experienced a sudden change in health, our attorneys are wholly prepared to guide you through each step of the process.
Our niche practice focuses solely on elder law, estate planning, special needs planning and guardianships. We work with you to learn more about your situation and find the best solution for you and your family. No matter your need, our attorneys have the compassion, knowledge and experience to guide you in the right direction.
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
1340 Smith Avenue
Suite 300
Baltimore, MD 21209
