Kandace L. Scherr has been providing Elder Law, Estate, and Special Needs planning services to people throughout Maryland. She has been consistently successful at helping her clients qualify for Medicaid, enabling them to protect their assets while in long-term care.

Kind, caring, and always willing to listen, Kandace truly enjoys helping seniors and their loved ones understand the issues they face when difficult situations arise. She recognizes that every person and circumstance is different, and will take the time to help work towards the best possible solution. Kandace’s expertise also includes Guardianships, Veterans Benefits and the preparation of Wills, Powers of Attorney, Healthcare Directives, and Special Needs Trusts. She frequently lectures on Elder Law issues.

A native Marylander, Kandace is a graduate of The University of Maryland School of Law and is admitted to practice law in both Maryland and Washington, DC. Ms. Scherr is an accredited attorney with the Department of Veterans Affairs, a member of The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and serves as Secretary of the Elder Law and Disability Rights Section Council of the Maryland State Bar Association. Kandace also has a degree in Fine Arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art and enjoys drawing and painting in her free time.