Peltier Law Office, PLLC, is located in Merrimac, Massachusetts, on the northern end of Route 495. We provide ample parking and maintain a small-town feel with big-city results. Our expertise and practice areas are limited to estate planning, elder law, asset protection, probate and trust administration, and business planning.

Our typical clients vary. They may be young families beginning the estate planning process or pre-retirees worried about distributing and protecting their assets for the benefit of each other and their families. We also help business owners start new companies or transition to the next generation. Many clients are elderly and retired and worried about asset protection, long-term care planning, and probate avoidance.