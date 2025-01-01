Julie Carlson
Life Law Planning Group
Julie Carlson
Life Law Planning Group
Julie represents clients in Elder Law, Estate Planning, Special Needs Planning, Guardianship, Probate, Veteran’s Benefits Planning and Medicaid Planning.
Her exposure to Elder Law began when her family members began passing through phases of aging, where she personally experienced what many Florida families go through. Her family was tasked with stepping in to manage financial matters, determining whether businesses should stay open and what assets should be sold. They had to ensure that the legal matters were in order and figure out the labyrinth of extended care both from the medical and financial perspectives. Julie witnessed her family sweat the day-to-day details involved with picking up the pieces, balancing the need for caregivers to maintain a healthy and normal life while maintaining the legacy that her family worked so hard to build.
It was during this time that she began to realize she could help other families by focusing on Elder Law and Special Needs Planning, and has since focused her practice solely in this field.
Julie has the reputation of putting clients first because they count on her personal attention and legal expertise to achieve their unique goals. She knows that when she can improve her clients’ financial picture, it gives them the peace of mind and freedom to relax and get more enjoyment from the rest of their lives.
Julie is licensed to practice in the State of Florida, as well as the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida. She received a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Management from Florida Atlantic University and her Juris Doctorate from NSU Shepard Broad College of Law. In addition, she is a VA accredited attorney, a member of the following organizations: ElderCouncil, LLC; National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys; the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys; and the Elder Law Chapter of the Florida Bar and is on the Florida Elder Abuse Task Force.
Firm Description
ABOUT LIFE LAW PLANNING GROUP
At Life Law Planning Group, our clients trust us with planning for their futures. Every day, we work closely with individuals and families to deliver custom Life Law Plans designed to meet the complex financial needs that come along in life, relating to the need for extended care.
Our services give clients legal and financial preparedness for unforeseen changes that can trigger the need for extended care. Our strategies help to pay for the high costs associated with extended care and protect assets so that our clients have something to pass onto their heirs.
Estate planning documents crafted with an Elder Law focus ensure that not only you, but your spouse, a special needs family member, desires for your care, a second home and any business ventures are considered for your Life Law Plan.
We know that it can be difficult to navigate this process alone and are here to provide advice, support and guidance to those who need quick action, or for those who are looking for a thoughtful, holistic asset protection plan.
Many estate plans are missing an important piece of the Life Law Planning puzzle. Why take the chance and lose out on public benefits that can supplement your Estate Plan? Regardless of where you are at in your Life Law planning journey, we can step in and assist. We can design a holistic plan from scratch, or review and augment an existing estate plan to ensure eligibility for Medicaid.
Proper asset protection planning looks at all avenues to fund extended care and will allow you to leave a legacy for your family and community. Our planning process ensures that our clients transition through life’s phases while meeting their personal goals of self-determination on the journey. Even if you never need extended care, you are prepared, your assets are protected and you are ready to leave a legacy to those you love.
What We Do
We are honored to serve our fellow Floridians with a holistic Life Law Planning approach – a step above traditional Estate Planning, designed for all phases of life.
Regardless of where you are in your Life Law planning journey, we’re here to come along side and design a strategic, effective extended care plan with meaningful funding, allowing you to have the type of care, given by those you want, where you want.
What We Provide
- Strategies to Preserve Assets and Pay for Long-Term Care
- Medicaid Crisis and Proactive Planning
- Medicaid Applications
- Elderly and Special Needs Planning
- Support for Life Decisions
- Estate and Asset Protection Planning and Preparation
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
2637 East Atlantic Blvd.
#1278
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
On the web
Social Media
Julie Carlson
Life Law Planning Group
Julie represents clients in Elder Law, Estate Planning, Special Needs Planning, Guardianship, Probate, Veteran’s Benefits Planning and Medicaid Planning. Her exposure to Elder Law began when her family members began passing through phases of aging, where she personally experienced what many Florida families go t...