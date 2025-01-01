Firm Description

ABOUT LIFE LAW PLANNING GROUP

At Life Law Planning Group, our clients trust us with planning for their futures. Every day, we work closely with individuals and families to deliver custom Life Law Plans designed to meet the complex financial needs that come along in life, relating to the need for extended care.

Our services give clients legal and financial preparedness for unforeseen changes that can trigger the need for extended care. Our strategies help to pay for the high costs associated with extended care and protect assets so that our clients have something to pass onto their heirs.

Estate planning documents crafted with an Elder Law focus ensure that not only you, but your spouse, a special needs family member, desires for your care, a second home and any business ventures are considered for your Life Law Plan.

We know that it can be difficult to navigate this process alone and are here to provide advice, support and guidance to those who need quick action, or for those who are looking for a thoughtful, holistic asset protection plan.

Many estate plans are missing an important piece of the Life Law Planning puzzle. Why take the chance and lose out on public benefits that can supplement your Estate Plan? Regardless of where you are at in your Life Law planning journey, we can step in and assist. We can design a holistic plan from scratch, or review and augment an existing estate plan to ensure eligibility for Medicaid.

Proper asset protection planning looks at all avenues to fund extended care and will allow you to leave a legacy for your family and community. Our planning process ensures that our clients transition through life’s phases while meeting their personal goals of self-determination on the journey. Even if you never need extended care, you are prepared, your assets are protected and you are ready to leave a legacy to those you love.

What We Do

We are honored to serve our fellow Floridians with a holistic Life Law Planning approach – a step above traditional Estate Planning, designed for all phases of life.

Regardless of where you are in your Life Law planning journey, we’re here to come along side and design a strategic, effective extended care plan with meaningful funding, allowing you to have the type of care, given by those you want, where you want.

What We Provide