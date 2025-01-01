Joseph (Joe) McHugh is a highly experienced Elder Law attorney that has earned an excellent reputation for representing clients in the areas of Edler Law (Medi-CAL Planning), Asset Protection, Estate Planning, Wills & Trusts, Conservatorships, Trust and Probate Administration. He is the founder and principal of the LA LAW CENTER, PC, located in Burbank, California (www.la-lawcenter.com), which is very close to the Burbank Airport. He offers free consultations by phone or appointment.

Joe has an undergraduate degree from California State University at Fullerton in Business Administration, with an emphasis on Finance and Accounting. He worked in the project finance division of Walt Disney's design group, Walt Disney Imagineering and spent many years with the Disney organization in the areas of project development and contract administration.

In 1986, Joe graduated from Whittier College School of Law, and became a member of the California State Bar. Starting with the birth of his first child in 1987, Joe developed a special interest in Estate Planning and Elder Law. Personal knowledge of problems suffered by family and friends related to probate, elder and disability issues, estate taxes, family discord, and other situations that could have been planned for and avoided, focused Joe on the course of Estate Planning and Elder Law as his primary legal practice.

Joe is an active member of the State Bar of California, as well as the Bar's Business, Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law Sections; the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys; California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform; Life Care Planning Law Firm Association; and several bar associations such as the Los Angeles County Bar, the Beverly Hills Bar, and the Irish-American Bar (with a name like McHugh, he just has to be a member).

Joe resides in Southern California with his wife, Kathy and their children, Shannon and Trevor, several dogs, cats, and a wild peacock named Big Bird. He recently retired after 27 years as a Civilian Volunteer with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Mounted Posse, riding his Palomino Quarter Horse, Kali (Miss Kalifornia).