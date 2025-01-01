Joseph M. Markell
Joseph M. Markell is a preeminent estate planning and elder law attorney his practice focuses on estate planning, Medicaid planning, probate administration, and trust estate administration. Joe served four years in combat arms in the United States Army. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Hannibal-Lagrange University in Missouri and a Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School in Boston, Massachusetts. Joe is admitted to practice law in the state of Missouri. When Joe is not assisting his clients with their unique legal needs, he enjoys spending time with his wife and three children. He resides in St. Charles County.
Firm Description
Markell Estate Planning & Elder Law is a full-service estate planning and elder law firm serving Missouri and Illinois.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Saturday
|By Appointment Only
CostFlat Rate
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
6700 Keaton Corporate Pkwy
Suite 102
O'Fallon, MO 63368
400 Chesterfield Center
Suite 400
Chesterfield, MO 63017
1224 Centre W. Drive
Suite 200
Springfield, IL 62704
