Joseph M. Markell is a preeminent estate planning and elder law attorney his practice focuses on estate planning, Medicaid planning, probate administration, and trust estate administration. Joe served four years in combat arms in the United States Army. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Hannibal-Lagrange University in Missouri and a Juris Doctor from Suffolk University Law School in Boston, Massachusetts. Joe is admitted to practice law in the state of Missouri. When Joe is not assisting his clients with their unique legal needs, he enjoys spending time with his wife and three children. He resides in St. Charles County.