Mr. Karp is among the few Florida attorneys who have earned double certification in elder law. He has been practicing law in Florida since 1977 and has advised and assisted thousands of families. His credentials include:
- Certified Elder Law Specialist, the Florida Bar
- Certified Elder Law Attorney, National Elder Law Foundation (the only organization authorized by the American Bar Association to confer this credential.)
- Martindale Hubbell AV rated, the highest ranking for professional expertise and ethical conduct
- Licensed to practice in Florida and New York
- Florida Trend "Legal Elite," 2009 - 2018.
- Thomson-Reuters "SuperLawyer," 2009 - 2018.
- AVVO rated 10.0 of 10.0 (superb)
- Past President and Charter Member, American Association of Trust, Estate Planning and Elder Law Attorneys
- Member, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys
- Member, Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys
- Palm Beach County Bar Association
- Accredited attorney, US Department of Veterans Affairs
- Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Mediator
- Recipient of the Florida Bar's Award for Meritorious Service to the Public in connection with his efforts to protect the public from the unlicensed practice of law.
- Member of Advisory Council, Alzheimer's Association -Southeast Florida Chapter. (Board of Directors, 2004-2012.)
- Admitted to practice in all Florida state courts, all New York state courts, U.S. Tax Court, U.S. Supreme Court, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.
- Community involvement: Mr. Karp has been guest speaker for numerous professional, civic and social organizations, including the Palm Beach-Martin County Estate Planning Council; the International Association of Financial Planners; the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County chapters of the Florida Paralegal Association; the Palm Beach County Attorney's Office; the Alzheimer's Alliance Educational Conference; New England Financial Life, and many more. He has appeared on television and radio locally and nationally, including Jim Barry's Financial Freedom on public television; Talking Law with Oliver Harris; and Anita Finley's Stars radio program. He has been quoted in newspapers regionally and nationally, including the Palm Beach Post, South Florida Business Journal, and Boston Globe. Mr. Karp is a regular contributor to Boomer Times and Senior Life magazine. He has taught courses for the Society of Certified Senior Advisors, the National Business Institute, and served as a guest panelist at various educational forums, including the Etta Ress Center for Lifetime Learning
- Rutgers University, '69
- Brooklyn Law School, '74
- Mr. Karp's legal career began as an Assistant District Attorney in The Bronx, New York, and then as a Public Defender in Palm Beach County, Florida. He credits his work as a prosecuting attorney and defense attorney for helping him learn to listen to all sides of a story -- a skill essential to effectively serving clients. Understanding family members' goals, hopes and fears is a prerequisite to developing an effective legal plan for any family. Mr. Karp is married and has two sons.
Firm Description
We are Florida Elder Law - Estate Planning lawyers providing assistance in the areas of elder law, Medicaid benefits planning for long-term nursing care, Veterans benefits, special needs trusts, estate planning, wills and trusts, probate and trust administration, estate litigation, and probate and elder care mediation. Our Florida Elder Law Attorneys are dedicated to helping clients achieve peace of mind through proper legal planning. Offices are located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Port St. Lucie, Florida.Elder Law Attorney Joseph S. Karp, the firm's principal, is certified as an Elder Law Specialist by the Florida Bar and nationally certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. Staff includes a full-time social worker and a Certified Public Accountant. Call us - we are here to help.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Sunday
|By Appointment Only
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Saturday
|By Appointment Only
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
2875 PGA Boulevard
Suite 100
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
1860 SW Fountainview Blv.
Suite 100
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
2500 Quantum Lakes Drive
Suite 203
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
On the web
