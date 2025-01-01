Search Articles

Mr. Karp is among the few Florida attorneys who have earned double certification in elder law. He has been practicing law in Florida since 1977 and has advised and assisted thousands of families. His credentials include:

  • Certified Elder Law Specialist, the Florida Bar
  • Certified Elder Law Attorney, National Elder Law Foundation (the only organization authorized by the American Bar Association to confer this credential.)
  • Martindale Hubbell AV rated, the highest ranking for professional expertise and ethical conduct
  • Licensed to practice in Florida and New York
  • Florida Trend "Legal Elite," 2009 - 2018.
  • Thomson-Reuters "SuperLawyer," 2009 - 2018.
  • AVVO rated 10.0 of 10.0 (superb)
  • Past President and Charter Member, American Association of Trust, Estate Planning and Elder Law Attorneys
  • Member, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys
  • Member, Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys
  • Palm Beach County Bar Association 
  • Accredited attorney, US Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Court Mediator
  • Recipient of the Florida Bar's Award for Meritorious Service to the Public in connection with his efforts to protect the public from the unlicensed practice of law. 
  • Member of Advisory Council, Alzheimer's Association -Southeast Florida Chapter. (Board of Directors, 2004-2012.) 
  • Admitted to practice in all Florida state courts, all New York state courts, U.S. Tax Court, U.S. Supreme Court, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. 
  • Community involvement: Mr. Karp has been guest speaker for numerous professional, civic and social organizations, including the Palm Beach-Martin County Estate Planning Council; the International Association of Financial Planners; the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County chapters of the Florida Paralegal Association; the Palm Beach County Attorney's Office; the Alzheimer's Alliance Educational Conference; New England Financial Life, and many more.  He has appeared on television and radio locally and nationally, including Jim Barry's Financial Freedom on public television; Talking Law with Oliver Harris; and Anita Finley's Stars radio program. He has been quoted in newspapers regionally and nationally, including the Palm Beach Post, South Florida Business Journal, and Boston Globe. Mr. Karp is a regular contributor to Boomer Times and Senior Life magazine. He has taught courses for the Society of Certified Senior Advisors, the National Business Institute, and served as a guest panelist at various educational forums, including the Etta Ress Center for Lifetime Learning
  • Rutgers University, '69
  • Brooklyn Law School, '74
  • Mr. Karp's legal career began as an Assistant District Attorney in The Bronx, New York, and then as a Public Defender in Palm Beach County, Florida. He credits his work as a prosecuting attorney and defense attorney for helping him learn to listen to all sides of a story -- a skill essential to effectively serving clients.  Understanding family members' goals, hopes and fears is a prerequisite to developing an effective legal plan for any family. Mr. Karp is married and has two sons.

We are Florida Elder Law - Estate Planning lawyers providing assistance in the areas of elder law, Medicaid benefits planning for long-term nursing care, Veterans benefits, special needs trusts, estate planning, wills and trusts, probate and trust administration, estate litigation, and probate and elder care mediation. Our Florida Elder Law Attorneys are dedicated to helping clients achieve peace of mind through proper legal planning. Offices are located in Boynton Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Port St. Lucie, Florida.Elder Law Attorney Joseph S. Karp, the firm's principal, is certified as an Elder Law Specialist by the Florida Bar and nationally certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation. Staff includes a full-time social worker and a Certified Public Accountant. Call us - we are here to help. 

Hours

Day From To
Sunday By Appointment Only
Monday 9:00 AM 6:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 6:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 6:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 6:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 6:00 PM
Saturday By Appointment Only

2875 PGA Boulevard
Suite 100
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

1860 SW Fountainview Blv.
Suite 100
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

2500 Quantum Lakes Drive
Suite 203
Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

