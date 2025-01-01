Legal Fields:

Wills, Trusts, and Estates

Family law - custody, parenting plans, child support enforcement, paternity

Divorce law

Bankruptcy law

Criminal Defense law

Personal Injury law

Joseph M. Annutto is a graduate of UNH School of Law.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Southern NH University.

He holds a Bachelor of Science, cum laude, from Syracuse University. He was an Adjunct Faculty member of Southern New Hampshire University where he taught courses in Business, Banking and Business Law.

Attorney Annutto is a member of the New Hampshire Bar Association and is licensed to practice in both New Hampshire state and federal courts, as well as Massachusetts state and federal courts.