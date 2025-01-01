John Rogers specializes in services that many people often require at later stages in life, whether someone is in their 40s, 50s, or beyond. Your needs for your growing family will evolve as you get older or when taking care of an aging parent. Decisions or lack thereof made earlier in life can have unintended legal consequences later. You and your loved ones can prepare for legal issues in many ways. Estate planning documents create a strategy to help deal with the potential need for other people to make financial and medical decisions for you and to help you to qualify for government assistance. Planning in advance is a strategy that allows you to ensure your wishes for housing, long-term health care, and asset protection are realized.

Do you need help with the high cost of health care, qualifying for government health care programs, or protecting your home and assets?

Rogers Law Group, LLC can provide you with a better understanding of long-term care planning, so loved ones can live as independently and safely as possible on their own.

When the need for nursing home care arrives, the cost is shocking. In 2022, in the Cleveland area, it can exceed $100,000 a year. Depending on an individual’s need for care, there are some options to consider for paying for long-term care services. Some of these options include:

Medicaid coverage

Veterans’ benefits

Indeed, without the aid of government programs. Long-term care can place a heavy financial burden on seniors and their families.

Take the first step and contact us today to set up an initial consultation