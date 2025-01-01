Mr. Henry is managing attorney of the Law Office of John B. Henry, III, PLLC. He is a native of Texas, and with nearly a decade of experience, he brings his perspective and experience to represent his client with the knowledge and care their matters deserve. Mr. Henry practices throughout Texas, including Harris County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Jefferson County, Montgomery County, Galveston County, Fort Bend County and the surrounding counties.

His practice focuses on guardianship, special needs trusts, probate and estate administration, estate planning, and elder law, involving simple to complex and modest to high net worth estates in uncontested and litigated matters. Mr. Henry's experience with these areas of law include work in the non-profit arena where he continues to devote his volunteer time to increasing access to justice for low-income Texans.

Providing a skilled level of care and attention to his clients' cases are of primary importance to his practice. Whether representing clients who must navigate the emotional and complex arena of guardianship, establishing a trust for asset management and preservation, navigating the complex world of Medicaid eligibility or clients who need a skilled professional to represent them with a probate matter in Houston, Dallas, Rockwall, Sugar Land, Beaumont, or surrounding cities, Mr. Henry provides legal services to clients who are seeking professional legal assistance and guidance.