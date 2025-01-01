John B. Henry, III
Mr. Henry is managing attorney of the Law Office of John B. Henry, III, PLLC. He is a native of Texas, and with nearly a decade of experience, he brings his perspective and experience to represent his client with the knowledge and care their matters deserve. Mr. Henry practices throughout Texas, including Harris County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Jefferson County, Montgomery County, Galveston County, Fort Bend County and the surrounding counties.
His practice focuses on guardianship, special needs trusts, probate and estate administration, estate planning, and elder law, involving simple to complex and modest to high net worth estates in uncontested and litigated matters. Mr. Henry's experience with these areas of law include work in the non-profit arena where he continues to devote his volunteer time to increasing access to justice for low-income Texans.
Providing a skilled level of care and attention to his clients' cases are of primary importance to his practice. Whether representing clients who must navigate the emotional and complex arena of guardianship, establishing a trust for asset management and preservation, navigating the complex world of Medicaid eligibility or clients who need a skilled professional to represent them with a probate matter in Houston, Dallas, Rockwall, Sugar Land, Beaumont, or surrounding cities, Mr. Henry provides legal services to clients who are seeking professional legal assistance and guidance.
John B. Henry, III, practices law throughout the state of Texas. Mr. Henry represents his clients with the knowledge and care they deserve. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and serves on the board of directors for the Texas Chapter of NAELA. Mr. Henry is 1 of less than 50 attorneys out of the over 100,000 attorneys licensed in Texas that is a Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA), which is certified by the National Elder Law Foundation (NELF) and recognized by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
Our firm's services are committed to the areas of guardianship, elder law, probate and estate administration, special needs trusts, estate planning and adoption. With our focus on these areas, our team is able to provide skilled, cost-conscious legal services and care to our clients through often difficult, complex and emotional matters throughout the state of Texas in a client-focused practice.
Whether securing a guardianship to support the needs of a loved one, providing guidance through the many alternatives that exist in probate and estate administration, or crafting an estate plan that meets your wishes and needs, contact us to assist you with achieving your elder law, special needs trust, guardianship, probate, adoption, and estate planning needs and goals.
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|12:00 PM
6300 West Loop South Freeway
Suite 600
Bellaire, TX 77401
102 S. Goliad, Suite 106
Rockwall, TX 75087
