John Michaelson is the owner and managing partner of Michaelson Law. Over the last 20 years, John has helped thousands of clients build and protect their businesses and estates. He is known for taking a personal interest in his clients and is an active member of several local and national organizations that are dedicated to fostering excellence in the legal community.

Outside of his legal work, John is an avid adventurer who enjoys exploring Nevada's scenic landscapes. He and his wife, Gina, have raised four wonderful children in Las Vegas and are proud to call Nevada home. John is committed to preserving Nevada's natural beauty through sustainable development and thoughtful business practices.