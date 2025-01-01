John Michaelson
John Michaelson
John Michaelson is the owner and managing partner of Michaelson Law. Over the last 20 years, John has helped thousands of clients build and protect their businesses and estates. He is known for taking a personal interest in his clients and is an active member of several local and national organizations that are dedicated to fostering excellence in the legal community.
Outside of his legal work, John is an avid adventurer who enjoys exploring Nevada's scenic landscapes. He and his wife, Gina, have raised four wonderful children in Las Vegas and are proud to call Nevada home. John is committed to preserving Nevada's natural beauty through sustainable development and thoughtful business practices.
Firm Description
Michaelson Law is Nevada's premier firm for business and estate law.
For over 30 years, we have strived to maintain excellent customer service and trustworthiness among our clients and their families.
Our firm provides legal assistance in a number of practice areas including elder law, guardianship, probate, Medicaid and VA pension benefits planning, asset protection, business and trust litigation, real estate, and STARK law.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|6:00 PM
CostAt Michaelson Law, the cost of our services varies based on the nature and complexity of the case. We offer both flat-rate and hourly options. Flat-rate services typically cover estate planning and business organization, while hourly services usually include estate and business litigation, guardianship, and probate. Our attorney fees range from $400 to $600 per hour. For more details, please feel free to contact us directly.
Main Office
1746 West Horizon Ridge Parkway
Henderson, NV 89012
1980 Festival Plaza Drive
Suite 300
Las Vegas, NV 89135
On the web
Social Media
