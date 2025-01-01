Attorney John Crotts is Partner at King Law with his home office being in Forest City, North Carolina location. He is licensed in both North Carolina and South Carolina. His primary areas of practice are estate planning, estate administration, elder law and asset protection, civil litigation and municipal law. In addition to many other individual and corporate clients, he currently represents several municipal and local government entities. Some of those entities include the Town of Spindale, Town of Bostic, Chimney Rock Village, Broad River Water Authority, Town of Ruth, Town of Ellenboro, and Forest City Housing Authority. Attorney John Crotts is also a certified Mediator and enjoys assisting parties resolve their conflicts outside of court.

John Crotts is a native of Rutherford County, North Carolina. John is very active in the community. He is a member of Adaville Baptist Church in Spindale where he serves as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. He previously served on the Board of Directors for the Rutherford County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and Foothills Credit Counseling, Inc. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Hospice of Rutherford County.

John lives Rutherford County, North Carolina with his beautiful wife, Lauren, their sons and daughter, John David, Jude, and Eliza. He enjoys spending as much time with family as possible and being outdoors whenever possible. He loves hunting, fishing, hiking, exercising, and enjoying God’s creation. John enjoys serving in his church, Adaville Baptist Church, and living out his faith.

Juris Doctorate degree, graduated with honors (cum laude), Appalachian School of Law, Grundy, Virginia

Bachelor of Science Degree, major in criminal justice, minor in sociology

Associates Degree in criminal justice from Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC

Certified Superior Court Mediator, North Carolina Dispute Resolution Commission

Certified Family Financial Mediator, North Carolina Dispute Resolution Commission

Argued before North Carolina Court of Appeals

Competed on Moot Court Competition team in law school where he traveled and competed against other law schools and also had the opportunity to argue before Justices of the Virginia and West Virginia Supreme Courts

Member of the North Carolina State Bar, South Carolina State Bar, North Carolina Bar Association, and admitted to US District Court for the Western District of NC

Current and Past President, Judical District 41 comprised of Rutherford and McDowell Counties

Published Opinion: Richards v. Jolley, 703 S.E.2d 467 (2010)

Serves on the Hospice of the Carolina Foothills Board

Avvo Rating 9.9, Top Attorney

North Carolina Office Locations: Asheville, Boone, Brevard, Charlotte, Columbus, Forest City, Gastonia, Hendersonville, Hickory, Lincolnton, Marion, Morganton, Newland, Shelby, Waynesville, and Winston-Salem.

South Carolina Office Locations: Gaffney, Greer and Spartanburg