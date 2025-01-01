Search Articles

Attorney John Crotts is Partner at King Law with his home office being in Forest City, North Carolina location. He is licensed in both North Carolina and South Carolina. His primary areas of practice are estate planning, estate administration, elder law and asset protection, civil litigation and municipal law. In addition to many other individual and corporate clients, he currently represents several municipal and local government entities.  Some of those entities include the Town of Spindale, Town of Bostic, Chimney Rock Village, Broad River Water Authority, Town of Ruth, Town of Ellenboro, and Forest City Housing Authority.  Attorney John Crotts is also a certified Mediator and enjoys assisting parties resolve their conflicts outside of court.

John Crotts is a native of Rutherford County, North Carolina. John is very active in the community.  He is a member of Adaville Baptist Church in Spindale where he serves as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. He previously served on the Board of Directors for the Rutherford County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and Foothills Credit Counseling, Inc.  He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Hospice of Rutherford County.

John lives Rutherford County, North Carolina with his beautiful wife, Lauren, their sons and daughter, John David, Jude, and Eliza.  He enjoys spending as much time with family as possible and being outdoors whenever possible.  He loves hunting, fishing, hiking, exercising, and enjoying God’s creation.  John enjoys serving in his church, Adaville Baptist Church, and living out his faith.

  • Juris Doctorate degree, graduated with honors (cum laude), Appalachian School of Law, Grundy, Virginia
  • Bachelor of Science Degree, major in criminal justice, minor in sociology
  • Associates Degree in criminal justice from Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC
  • Certified Superior Court Mediator, North Carolina Dispute Resolution Commission
  • Certified Family Financial Mediator, North Carolina Dispute Resolution Commission
  • Argued before North Carolina Court of Appeals
  • Competed on Moot Court Competition team in law school where he traveled and competed against other law schools and also had the opportunity to argue before Justices of the Virginia and West Virginia Supreme Courts
  • Member of the North Carolina State Bar, South Carolina State Bar, North Carolina Bar Association, and admitted to US District Court for the Western District of NC
  • Current and Past President, Judical District 41 comprised of Rutherford and McDowell Counties
  • Published Opinion: Richards v. Jolley, 703 S.E.2d 467 (2010)
  • Serves on the Hospice of the Carolina Foothills Board
  • Avvo Rating 9.9, Top Attorney

North Carolina Office Locations: Asheville, Boone, Brevard, Charlotte, Columbus, Forest City, Gastonia, Hendersonville, Hickory, Lincolnton, Marion, Morganton, Newland, Shelby, Waynesville, and Winston-Salem.

South Carolina Office Locations: Gaffney, Greer and Spartanburg

Firm Description

King Law Offices, PC is a comprehensive legal firm with a primary focus in select areas of law, including Estate Planning, Elder Law, Family Law, Civil Litigation, Criminal Law, and Personal Injury. Our firm serves clients in Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, offering services through our 19 office locations, as well as phone and virtual appointments.

At King Law, we are committed to upholding our core values of compassion, innovation, trust, and advocacy. These principles serve as the foundation of our mission, which is to assist families in finding peace of mind, delivering a transparent client experience, and surpassing expectations in the regions we cover. We endeavor to embody these values in all aspects of our work, from the provision of services to the cultivation of strong relationships.

  • North Carolina Office Locations: Asheville, Boone, Brevard, Charlotte, Columbus, Forest City, Gastonia, Hendersonville, Hickory, Lincolnton, Marion, Morganton, Newland, Shelby, Waynesville, and Winston-Salem.
  • South Carolina Office Locations: Gaffney, Greer and Spartanburg

 

 

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

King Law provides high-quality legal services in the regions we cover. Billing for certain cases is based on an hourly rate, while others may involve a flat fee or contingency arrangement. Our aim is to offer competitive pricing and only bill for the specific services you require. Each case is unique, and therefore, the fee structure should reflect that individuality.

Main Office

364 Bulter Road
Forest City, NC 28043

On the web

View Firm Website

View Firm Blog


