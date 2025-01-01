Joel Weissler
Attorney Joel Weissler has practiced for over 20 years and is a California State Bar Board of Legal Specialization Certified Tax Law Specialist. After earning his three year law degree in only two years and being admitted to the California Bar, Attorney Weissler earned an LLM in Taxation, Cum Laude from the University of San Diego. In addition to being admitted to practice in all California Courts, he is also admitted to practice before the U.S. Tax Court, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California and the Federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Attorney Weissler is a member of the National Association of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). In addition, he is a member of Wealth Counsel, and a charter member of both Elder Counsel and the National Association of Asset Protection Attorneys. Joel's goal in founding the Weissler Law Group was, and remains, to touch client's lives by providing the highest level of legal representation in areas which make a difference for clients and their families.
Firm Description
You have worked hard to provide for your family. You have created and preserved a measure of safety in your life through saving, investing and through hard work. We are attorneys willing to work just as hard to protect your family, your assets, and your nest egg from the expenses of aging, family conflicts, predators, taxes, probate, and other risks. At Weissler Law Group in San Diego, we are dedicated to helping families prepare for life-cycle events, build and protect wealth. We believe that no one should need to sacrifice all that they have built over the course of their lifetime in order to be cared for when they are old. In addition to Senior oriented wills, trusts and powers of attorney, we help our clients access Medi-Cal entitlements and Veteran's homecare benefits. We also help seniors create structures to take care of any disabled children or grandchildren they leave behind.
As we live longer the change of having a disabled child or grandchild increases. We regularly help families with long term special needs planning for disabled loved ones. Few families are able to carry the cost of special needs care indefinitely into the future. Using carefully crafted legal planning techniques we can preserve family assets to improve disabled family member's standard of living while making care management easier without costing them benefits.
Contact us today at (619) 281-1888 to schedule an appointment.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:30 PM
