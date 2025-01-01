Firm Description

You have worked hard to provide for your family. You have created and preserved a measure of safety in your life through saving, investing and through hard work. We are attorneys willing to work just as hard to protect your family, your assets, and your nest egg from the expenses of aging, family conflicts, predators, taxes, probate, and other risks. At Weissler Law Group in San Diego, we are dedicated to helping families prepare for life-cycle events, build and protect wealth. We believe that no one should need to sacrifice all that they have built over the course of their lifetime in order to be cared for when they are old. In addition to Senior oriented wills, trusts and powers of attorney, we help our clients access Medi-Cal entitlements and Veteran's homecare benefits. We also help seniors create structures to take care of any disabled children or grandchildren they leave behind.

As we live longer the change of having a disabled child or grandchild increases. We regularly help families with long term special needs planning for disabled loved ones. Few families are able to carry the cost of special needs care indefinitely into the future. Using carefully crafted legal planning techniques we can preserve family assets to improve disabled family member's standard of living while making care management easier without costing them benefits.

Contact us today at (619) 281-1888 to schedule an appointment.