Jeremy L. Pryor is a Principal at Carrell Blanton Ferris and chairs the firm’s elder law section. Practicing in the areas of elder law, estate planning, and incapacity-related litigation, Jeremy focuses on protecting assets from the costs of long term care by qualifying for Medicaid and the Department of Veterans Affairs’ “Aid and Attendance” benefit, representing clients in court proceedings to become guardians/conservators, and pursuing civil remedies related to elder abuse and the misuse of powers of attorney. Because of his familiarity with government benefits and long term care options, Jeremy is also particularly well-equipped to counsel clients in need of establishing special needs trusts.

Jeremy has been named to the Virginia SuperLawyer’s Rising Stars List (a distinction limited to 2.5% of Virginia attorneys) from 2013 through 2020 in the area of elder law, served on the Virginia Guardianship Association Board of Directors, and taught courses on elder law and estate planning for Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia CLE, ElderCounsel, Wills for Heroes, and National Business Institute. He also writes the firm’s bimonthly newsletter for senior industry professionals—The Senex—and speaks regularly to local civic organizations on subjects related to elder law.

More importantly, as someone who grew up with a grandparent in the home, Jeremy personally understands the issues that families face as their loved ones age. He believes that the legal interests of our elders require special attention and he considers it a privilege to be their advocate.