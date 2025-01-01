Jennifer E. Peck, Esq. is a partner at the law firm of Solomon, Steiner & Peck, Ltd. in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Ms. Peck concentrates in the area of estate planning, Medicaid planning, taxation and probate. Ms. Peck received her law degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law (cum laude), and received her undergraduate degree in political science from John Carroll University. Ms. Peck is a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust & Probate Law. Ms. Peck was named an Ohio Super Lawyer Rising Star in Estate Planning/Trusts for 2005 by Law & Politics. Ms. Peck has taught “Legal Issues and the Elderly” at Cuyahoga Community College. She is a past lecturer on income tax issues at the Ohio CPA Annual Accounting Show, the National Business Institute and the Ohio State Bar Association Continuing Legal Education Institute. She also speaks on Medicaid Planning, Estate Planning, Probate, Guardianship and Tax Planning to both professional groups and individuals. Ms. Peck is a member of the Ohio Bar Association and the Geauga County Bar Association. She is Chair of the Advance Directives and Estate Planning Committee of the Geauga County Bar Association. Ms. Peck was working on her LL.M. degree (Masters in Taxation) at Case Western Reserve University when she decided to pursue two other more interesting matters - her two daughters.