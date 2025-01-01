Jennifer Lile is a director with Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Company, L.P.A. Her practice focuses on the areas of estate and special needs planning, trust, probate and elder law.

Jennifer graduated summa cum laude from Kent State University with a B.S. in Secondary English Education and cum laude from the University of Akron School of Law in 2000. Jennifer is a member of the American Bar Association, as well as the Ohio State and Stark County Bar Associations. In 2007, she was elected to the Executive Committee of the Stark County Bar Association. She is currently serving as Co-Chairperson of the Stark County Bar Association Elder Law committee and is an active member of the Probate Practice Committee.

Jennifer is a member of the Special Needs Alliance, a national, non-profit organization committed to helping individuals with disabilities and their families. She serves as President of the Board of Trustees of the Greater East Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Golden Key Center for Exceptional Children.

During law school, Jennifer clerked with Judge R.R. Denny Clunk at the Stark County Probate Court and Judge Sara Lioi at the Stark County Court of Common Pleas, General Division. After becoming licensed as an attorney, she was appointed magistrate at the Stark County Probate Court under Judges Clunk (2000-2003), Horowitz (2003), and Park (2004-2005). Jennifer has served as an adjunct professor of Advanced Legal Writing and Research at Kent State University, and was a legal writing instructor from 2000-2003 at the University of Akron Law School.

She frequently speaks to community groups on topics such as estate planning, special needs planning and elder law and is a frequent lecturer to attorneys and other professionals through organizations such as the National Business Institute and various Bar Associations. She is also a contributing author to articles published in the Probate Law Journal of Ohio. Jennifer has been recognized as an “Ohio Rising Star” (2010) by Cincinnati Magazine Ohio Super Lawyers® – Rising Stars Edition and superlawyers.com (top lawyers under 40). Jennifer has been the featured speaker on Guardianship Law at the American Bar Association’s “Skills Training for Estate Planners” in New York City.