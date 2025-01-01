Jennifer Holmes
Curtin Law Office, PLLC
Jennifer Holmes
Curtin Law Office, PLLC
Education: University of Maine School of Law, J.D., 1999
Union College, B.A., 1991
Admitted to practice law in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Memberships: New Hampshire Bar Association, New Hampshire Bar Association's Elder Law, Estate Planning and Probate Law Section, New Hampshire Estate Planning Council, Women's Bar Association
After graduating from law school, I worked as an associate for a small law firm in Massachusetts. The firm's practice encompassed a broad range of services for businesses, including helping business owners accomplish their goals and protect their interests.
In 2003, I joined the Curtin Law Office, where I focus my practice on elder law and estate planning for individuals and businesses. Whether I am assisting business owners with their estate planning needs or helping individuals address their long term care concerns, I find helping clients plan for the 'what ifs' in life to be rewarding. I enjoy working with clients, understanding their particular situation and developing a plan that fits with their goals and objectives.
Firm Description" Helping elders and their families with all the "what ifs " of life. "
HoursPlease contact this attorney for firm hours by clicking here.
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
40 Bay Street
Manchester, NH 03104
On the web
Jennifer Holmes
Curtin Law Office, PLLC
Education: University of Maine School of Law, J.D., 1999 Union College, B.A., 1991 Admitted to practice law in New Hampshire and Massachusetts Memberships: New Hampshire Bar Association, New Hampshire Bar Association's Elder Law, Estate Planning and Probate Law Section, New Hampshire Estate Planning Council, Women's B...