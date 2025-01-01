Education: University of Maine School of Law, J.D., 1999

Union College, B.A., 1991

Admitted to practice law in New Hampshire and Massachusetts



Memberships: New Hampshire Bar Association, New Hampshire Bar Association's Elder Law, Estate Planning and Probate Law Section, New Hampshire Estate Planning Council, Women's Bar Association



After graduating from law school, I worked as an associate for a small law firm in Massachusetts. The firm's practice encompassed a broad range of services for businesses, including helping business owners accomplish their goals and protect their interests.



In 2003, I joined the Curtin Law Office, where I focus my practice on elder law and estate planning for individuals and businesses. Whether I am assisting business owners with their estate planning needs or helping individuals address their long term care concerns, I find helping clients plan for the 'what ifs' in life to be rewarding. I enjoy working with clients, understanding their particular situation and developing a plan that fits with their goals and objectives.



