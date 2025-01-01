Jeff Rheinhardt is an attorney and principle in the firm, Radley & Rheinhardt, P.C., a leading Mohawk Valley law firm. Jeff has practiced law for over twenty years, the first fifteen as a general practitioner. Beginning in the late 1990s, Jeff changed the direction of the firm dedicating Radley & Rheinhardt, P.C. to helping seniors, the disabled and their loved ones with legal issues concerning their special needs. His primary areas of practice include elder and disability law, retirement and estate planning, asset protection and estate administration. The firm also assists clients with Medicaid, Social Security, Medicare, and VA eligibility and benefits.



Jeff is a Certified Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, and serves as district delegate to the Elder Law Section of the New York State Bar Association. He is also a member of the Herkimer County Bar Association and National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. He is a frequent seminar presenter and contributor to local publications on issues affecting seniors and the disabled.



A lifelong resident of the Mohawk Valley, Jeff serves on the boards of the Catholic Charities of Herkimer County and Herkimer Area Resource Center. He and his wife, Brenda, reside in Clinton.



*Certified Elder Law Attorney by National Elder Law Foundation. The National Elder Law Foundation is not affiliated with any governmental authority. Certification is not a requirement for the practice of law and does not necessarily indicate greater competence than other attorneys experienced in this field of law.