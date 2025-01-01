Firm Description

The Trusts and Estates Law Firm of the East Bay

The Law Office of Jeffrey Hall, Inc., is an estate planning & elder law firm located in Pleasant Hill, California. Attorney Jeffrey Hall is an experienced estate planning attorney who has helped many clients create and administer plans to preserve and protect their assets. He is also equipped to successfully resolve disputes arising from disagreements about the formation, administration, or terms of a trust. He has the knowledge and skill to provide you with the high-quality advice you need. The firm serves clients in Contra Costa and Alameda counties in a wide range of estate planning matters, including:

Trusts and Estates

Trust Administration

Probate

Trust Litigation

Call 925-230-9002 today to schedule your consultation.