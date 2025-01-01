Jeffrey Hall
Jeffrey Hall is a Tax, Trust, and Estates attorney in Pleasant Hill and Benicia, CA. He protects wealth through estate and charitable tax planning. Primarily, Mr. Hall’s practice specializes in estate planning for retirees and those who are preparing to retire. He prepares wills, revocable living trusts, durable powers of attorney, and Supplemental Needs Trusts. He consults in the area of Medi-Cal, Medicare, and Planning for Disability. Mr. Hall’s practice also includes Asset Protection involving the formation of corporate and LLC entities to protect personal wealth and limit litigation risk.
Firm Description
The Trusts and Estates Law Firm of the East Bay
The Law Office of Jeffrey Hall, Inc., is an estate planning & elder law firm located in Pleasant Hill, California. Attorney Jeffrey Hall is an experienced estate planning attorney who has helped many clients create and administer plans to preserve and protect their assets. He is also equipped to successfully resolve disputes arising from disagreements about the formation, administration, or terms of a trust. He has the knowledge and skill to provide you with the high-quality advice you need. The firm serves clients in Contra Costa and Alameda counties in a wide range of estate planning matters, including:
Trusts and Estates
Trust Administration
Probate
Trust Litigation
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|6:00 PM
|Saturday
|10:00 AM
|2:00 PM
Main Office
3478 Buskirk Avenue
Suite 1000
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
