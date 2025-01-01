Firm Description

Providing comprehensive planning for residents of Gardendale, AL

A primary focus of my practice is helping families work through the complicated and confusing process of obtaining Medicaid nursing home benefits for their parents, spouses, and loved ones by counseling them on the Medicaid eligibility rules and by taking on the burden of filing and prosecuting their applications for benefits.

As an Elder Law attorney, I also advise clients on planning for future disability, though the use of durable powers of attorney, living trusts, living wills, and other means of delegating management and decision making to others in the case of incompetency or incapacity.

I also work with clients as they age to address their estate planning issues, including planning for the management of their property and assets during their lifetimes and the disposition of those assets on death through the use of trusts, wills, and other planning documents.

Services provided include:

Elder Law

Estate Planning

Medicaid and Medicare

Long Term Planning

Guardianship

Wills and Trusts

Probate and Estate Administration