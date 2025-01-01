Jeffrey Cotney
I work and reside in Gardendale, Alabama. I grew up in Alexander City, Alabama and graduated from Benjamin Russell High School in 1991. I received my Bachelor of Science degree in 1995 from the University of North Alabama in Florence, Alabama and my Juris Doctor degree in 1999 from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
I am a member of National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) as well as the Elder Law Sections of the Alabama State Bar and Birmingham Bar Association. I am also an accredited attorney with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Providing comprehensive planning for residents of Gardendale, AL
A primary focus of my practice is helping families work through the complicated and confusing process of obtaining Medicaid nursing home benefits for their parents, spouses, and loved ones by counseling them on the Medicaid eligibility rules and by taking on the burden of filing and prosecuting their applications for benefits.
As an Elder Law attorney, I also advise clients on planning for future disability, though the use of durable powers of attorney, living trusts, living wills, and other means of delegating management and decision making to others in the case of incompetency or incapacity.
I also work with clients as they age to address their estate planning issues, including planning for the management of their property and assets during their lifetimes and the disposition of those assets on death through the use of trusts, wills, and other planning documents.
Services provided include:
Elder Law
Estate Planning
Medicaid and Medicare
Long Term Planning
Guardianship
Wills and Trusts
Probate and Estate Administration
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
717 Kerr Drive
Gardendale, AL 35071
