For a good part of his adult life, Jeffery Stinson has had a passion for helping those with an immediate, critical need for long-term care and those who recognize the importance of legal planning for the security of individuals and their families. He knows that there are too many people caught off guard when unfortunate circumstances occur and there is not adequate legal protection for loved ones and their assets.

Helping care for his own family members along with his many years of experience have reinforced his care and compassion for those who get caught in such a situation. This is why Jeff has dedicated his law practice to elder law and special needs law. He also takes pride in the careful preparation of a detailed and unique plan so that when certain episodes in life necessitate change, families can have peace of mind that their instructions will be followed by those they rely on the most.

Jeff has been actively working in these areas of law since 1998. When he passed the bar in 2002, he concentrated his own practice in elder law, estate planning, long term care planning, Medicaid planning, Veteran’s Affairs benefits planning, special needs planning, guardianships and estate administration. He has maintained that focus throughout his career and carried these services to his own law firm in 2013.

A 1998 graduate of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Jeffery received his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with Highest Distinction. Jeff graduated from the Indiana University School of Law Indianapolis in 2002.

He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and the Indiana State Bar Association. He is a Past President of the Indiana Chapter of NAELA and past Chair of the Elder law section of the Indiana State Bar Association. Jeff was named Outstanding Member of the Indiana Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys in 2010.

Jeff has also been certified as an Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation, a distinction held by only a handful of lawyers in Indiana. In 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 Jeff was named as one of the State’s “Rising Stars” in Super Lawyer magazine.

Jeff previously served on the Board of Directors of the Parkinson’s Awareness Association of Central Indiana. Jeff enjoys educating both clients and the public at large regarding issues effecting the elderly and disabled. Mr. Stinson is a regular faculty member for the Indiana Continuing Legal Education Forum and other organizations that hold seminars for legal professionals and is an author of many publications on elder law and special needs law topics.

Jeff is a member of Century Lodge No. 764 F&AM. He is married to Jennifer Suba and they have two young children, Josie and Jonah.