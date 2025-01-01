Search Articles

For a good part of his adult life, Jeffery Stinson has had a passion for helping those with an immediate, critical need for long-term care and those who recognize the importance of legal planning for the security of individuals and their families.  He knows that there are too many people caught off guard when unfortunate circumstances occur and there is not adequate legal protection for loved ones and their assets.

Helping care for his own family members along with his many years of experience have reinforced his care and compassion for those who get caught in such a situation.  This is why Jeff has dedicated his law practice to elder law and special needs law.  He also takes pride in the careful preparation of a detailed and unique plan so that when certain episodes in life necessitate change, families can have peace of mind that their instructions will be followed by those they rely on the most.

Jeff has been actively working in these areas of law since 1998.   When he passed the bar in 2002, he concentrated his own practice in elder law, estate planning, long term care planning, Medicaid planning, Veteran’s Affairs benefits planning, special needs planning, guardianships and estate administration.  He has maintained that focus throughout his career and carried these services to his own law firm in 2013.

A 1998 graduate of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Jeffery received his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with Highest Distinction. Jeff graduated from the Indiana University School of Law Indianapolis in 2002.

He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and the Indiana State Bar Association. He is a Past President of the Indiana Chapter of NAELA and past Chair of the Elder law section of the Indiana State Bar Association. Jeff was named Outstanding Member of the Indiana Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys in 2010.

Jeff has also been certified as an Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation, a distinction held by only a handful of lawyers in Indiana. In 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 Jeff was named as one of the State’s “Rising Stars” in Super Lawyer magazine.

Jeff previously served on the Board of Directors of the Parkinson’s Awareness Association of Central Indiana.  Jeff enjoys educating both clients and the public at large regarding issues effecting the elderly and disabled. Mr. Stinson is a regular faculty member for the Indiana Continuing Legal Education Forum and other organizations that hold seminars for legal professionals and is an author of many publications on elder law and special needs law topics. 

 

Jeff is a member of Century Lodge No. 764 F&AM. He is married to Jennifer Suba and they have two young children, Josie and Jonah.

Firm Description

Whether you're planning ahead or facing a pressing legal matter, Stinson Law Firm is your trusted ally. We're here to guide you through your situation and secure your future with expert legal counsel.  listen with understanding and compassion.  Attorney Jeff Stinson is one of only 15 Certified Elder Law Attorneys in the state of Indiana.  We focus solely on elder law, ensuring a depth of understanding of our clients' needs.

We help families with:

  • Medicaid Planning and Applications
  • Veterans Affairs Pension Benefits
  • Estate Planning- wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and health care advance directives 
  • Special Needs Planning- transitions, estate planning, injury settlement/other financial windfalls, ABLE accounts
  • Probate, Estate, and Trust Administration

With over 20 years of experience, we know what it takes to get the results our clients need.  We tirelessly advocate and have a proven track record with public benefits agencies and probate courts to achieve positive outcomes for those we serve.

We put the client's needs and well-being at the forefront of all our legal strategies.  We listen carefully to their goals and offer effective problem-solving to address complex legal issues.

Call us today at (317) 622-8181.

  

Hours

Day From To
Monday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 8:30 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 8:30 AM 12:00 PM

Cost

Main Office

650 East Carmel Drive
Suite 230
Carmel, IN 46032

View Firm Website

View Firm Blog

What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

