Jeffery Stinson
Stinson Law Firm, LLC
Jeffery Stinson
Stinson Law Firm, LLC
For a good part of his adult life, Jeffery Stinson has had a passion for helping those with an immediate, critical need for long-term care and those who recognize the importance of legal planning for the security of individuals and their families. He knows that there are too many people caught off guard when unfortunate circumstances occur and there is not adequate legal protection for loved ones and their assets.
Helping care for his own family members along with his many years of experience have reinforced his care and compassion for those who get caught in such a situation. This is why Jeff has dedicated his law practice to elder law and special needs law. He also takes pride in the careful preparation of a detailed and unique plan so that when certain episodes in life necessitate change, families can have peace of mind that their instructions will be followed by those they rely on the most.
Jeff has been actively working in these areas of law since 1998. When he passed the bar in 2002, he concentrated his own practice in elder law, estate planning, long term care planning, Medicaid planning, Veteran’s Affairs benefits planning, special needs planning, guardianships and estate administration. He has maintained that focus throughout his career and carried these services to his own law firm in 2013.
A 1998 graduate of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Jeffery received his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with Highest Distinction. Jeff graduated from the Indiana University School of Law Indianapolis in 2002.
He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and the Indiana State Bar Association. He is a Past President of the Indiana Chapter of NAELA and past Chair of the Elder law section of the Indiana State Bar Association. Jeff was named Outstanding Member of the Indiana Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys in 2010.
Jeff has also been certified as an Elder Law Attorney (CELA) by the National Elder Law Foundation, a distinction held by only a handful of lawyers in Indiana. In 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 Jeff was named as one of the State’s “Rising Stars” in Super Lawyer magazine.
Jeff previously served on the Board of Directors of the Parkinson’s Awareness Association of Central Indiana. Jeff enjoys educating both clients and the public at large regarding issues effecting the elderly and disabled. Mr. Stinson is a regular faculty member for the Indiana Continuing Legal Education Forum and other organizations that hold seminars for legal professionals and is an author of many publications on elder law and special needs law topics.
Jeff is a member of Century Lodge No. 764 F&AM. He is married to Jennifer Suba and they have two young children, Josie and Jonah.
Firm Description
Whether you're planning ahead or facing a pressing legal matter, Stinson Law Firm is your trusted ally. We're here to guide you through your situation and secure your future with expert legal counsel. listen with understanding and compassion. Attorney Jeff Stinson is one of only 15 Certified Elder Law Attorneys in the state of Indiana. We focus solely on elder law, ensuring a depth of understanding of our clients' needs.
We help families with:
- Medicaid Planning and Applications
- Veterans Affairs Pension Benefits
- Estate Planning- wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and health care advance directives
- Special Needs Planning- transitions, estate planning, injury settlement/other financial windfalls, ABLE accounts
- Probate, Estate, and Trust Administration
With over 20 years of experience, we know what it takes to get the results our clients need. We tirelessly advocate and have a proven track record with public benefits agencies and probate courts to achieve positive outcomes for those we serve.
We put the client's needs and well-being at the forefront of all our legal strategies. We listen carefully to their goals and offer effective problem-solving to address complex legal issues.
Call us today at (317) 622-8181.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|12:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
650 East Carmel Drive
Suite 230
Carmel, IN 46032
On the web
Social Media
Jeffery Stinson
Stinson Law Firm, LLC
For a good part of his adult life, Jeffery Stinson has had a passion for helping those with an immediate, critical need for long-term care and those who recognize the importance of legal planning for the security of individuals and their families. He knows that there are too many people caught off guard when unfo...