Jason Johnson is an attorney serving families in the Annapolis area. He graduated from University of Maryland School with honor and was admitted to the practice of law in 2005.

After decades in law enforcement he decided to pursue his passion and started his own boutique law practice focusing on the primary legal needs of families: estate planning, elder law, and legal business planning for close-held, family businesses. He sees this work as the next evolution in his professional journey of problem-solving, educating, and protecting.

He is passionate about his practice and loves working with his clients to help them meet their goal of protecting their legacy and ensuring the security of their loved-ones for decades to come.

He was recipient of the What's Up Annapolis Leading Lawyer award.

Jason is a member of the Estates & Trusts, Taxation, and Elder Law Law Sections of the Maryland State Bar Association, the Anne Arundel County Bar Association, ElderCounsel®, and WealthCounsel®.

Above all, Jason is firmly committed to serving each of his clients with dignity, compassion and integrity.

Johnson Law serves the communities of Annapolis, Severna Park, Arnold, Edgewater, Pasadena, Kent Island, Crownsville, Millersville, Bowie, Severn, Davidsonville, Chestertown, Centreville and many others.