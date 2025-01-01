Jason Johnson
Jason Johnson is an attorney serving families in the Annapolis area. He graduated from University of Maryland School with honor and was admitted to the practice of law in 2005.
After decades in law enforcement he decided to pursue his passion and started his own boutique law practice focusing on the primary legal needs of families: estate planning, elder law, and legal business planning for close-held, family businesses. He sees this work as the next evolution in his professional journey of problem-solving, educating, and protecting.
He is passionate about his practice and loves working with his clients to help them meet their goal of protecting their legacy and ensuring the security of their loved-ones for decades to come.
He is a member of Wealth Counsel and the MSBA Estate Planning, Elder Law, and Taxation Sections. He was recipient of the What's Up Annapolis Leading Lawyer award.
Jason is a member of the Estates & Trusts, Taxation, and Elder Law Law Sections of the Maryland State Bar Association, the Anne Arundel County Bar Association, ElderCounsel®, and WealthCounsel®.
Above all, Jason is firmly committed to serving each of his clients with dignity, compassion and integrity.
Johnson Law serves the communities of Annapolis, Severna Park, Arnold, Edgewater, Pasadena, Kent Island, Crownsville, Millersville, Bowie, Severn, Davidsonville, Chestertown, Centreville and many others.
Firm Description
Johnson Law LLC is a boutique law practice limited to the practice of estate planning, business, and elder law, based in Annapolis, Maryland. Our practice is uniquely focused on building enduring relationships with clients and families. We help our clients develop a plan for their family or small business that will help them achieve their goals. We will take the time to listen to your needs, ask questions, gather information, and work with you toward a solution that fits best for the circumstances.
After working with our clients to identify the best way to reach their planning goals we prepare Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney, Healthcare Directives; as well as establish business entitles, like limited liability companies (LLC's) and corporations.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
Main Office
147 Old Solomons Island Road
Suite 301
Annapolis, MD 21401
On the web
