Jan Neal is the owner of Jan Neal Law Firm, LLC, located in Opelika, Alabama. Her firm contracts with four of Alabama’s local governments to provide legal assistance to senior citizens pursuant to the Older Americans Act and one local government to provide health insurance counseling to seniors and disabled persons. She also privately represents individuals in elder law throughout the state and practices in the areas of Wills/Trusts/Estates, Probate, Health Law and Medicaid Planning, Disability and Special Needs Planning, Guardianships/Conservatorships, Social Security and Family Law.



Jan has worked with seniors for 33 years, including 27 years as an attorney and six years in other disciplines, including legal assistance for the University of Alabama Clinical Law Program, Legal Counsel for the Elderly; adult protective services casework for the Department of Human Resources; and investigation of complaints regarding the care of nursing home residents as one of Alabama’s first certified long-term care ombudsmen. She also worked for the Montgomery Family Court in Grant Management. She wrote The Alabama Medicare Map, Piecing It All Together: A Handbook for Caregivers, Long-Term Care: Scan the Options, Alabama Health Benefit Retirement Planning, Alabama Benefit Checklist. Jan authored Alabama’s first Medicaid Qualifying Income Trust (MQIT) approved by the Alabama Medicaid Agency. This trust has enabled thousands of Alabama residents, regardless of income, to qualify for Nursing Home Medicaid. She provides training throughout the state to seniors, their families and professional groups, including nurses, social workers, assisted living and nursing home administrators and attorneys, on legal issues affecting seniors. She is a charter member of the Elder Law Committee of the Alabama State Bar and a member of The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.



Jan completed her undergraduate work at Auburn University, earning a B.A. in Journalism. She earned her J.D. from Jones School of Law in 1988 and has been licensed to practice law in Alabama since 1988.