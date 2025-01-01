Jane-Marie Schaeffer
Herzog Law Firm, PC
Jane-Marie Schaeffer is an experienced Estate & Tax Planning and Elder Law attorney serving the greater Capital Region, Hudson Valley and the Berkshires. She has a rich background in estate and tax law from over 25 years working in both law firms and CPA firms. She is able to use this knowledge to develop plans for clients, from the most simple to the very complex. Jane-Marie is also well-versed in the areas of Estate Planning (including Asset Protection, Trusts, Charitable Planning, and Business Succession), Elder Law, Guardianship, Special Needs Planning, Medicaid, Probate & Estate Administration, and Business Law.
Firm Description
Herzog Law Firm PC is here to help you with individualized and knowledgeable counsel as you plan for the future. At Herzog Law Firm, we concentrate our practice in Estate Planning, Elder Law, Medicaid Planning, Estate Administration & Probate, Special Needs Planning and Guardianship. Our experienced team of professionals has served the greater Albany, Saratoga, and Kingston, NY areas with legal counsel that they trust since 1946. Schedule a free consultation today.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:30 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
7 Southwoods Boulevard
Albany, NY 12211
47 West Harrison Stret
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
130 North Front Street
Kingston, NY 12401
Executive Woods
855 Route 146, Suite 220
Clifton Park, NY 12065
On the web
Social Media
