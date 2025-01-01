Jane-Marie Schaeffer is an experienced Estate & Tax Planning and Elder Law attorney serving the greater Capital Region, Hudson Valley and the Berkshires. She has a rich background in estate and tax law from over 25 years working in both law firms and CPA firms. She is able to use this knowledge to develop plans for clients, from the most simple to the very complex. Jane-Marie is also well-versed in the areas of Estate Planning (including Asset Protection, Trusts, Charitable Planning, and Business Succession), Elder Law, Guardianship, Special Needs Planning, Medicaid, Probate & Estate Administration, and Business Law.