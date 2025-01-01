James R. Fenchel II concentrates his practice in the areas of elder law, estate planning and administration, small business representation and civil litigation. He is a member of the bar in both the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the State of West Virginia. He is also a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. James Fenchel is a 1985 summa cum laude graduate of Washington & Jefferson College. He was nominated as a member of Phi Beta Kappa and was awarded the James McGregor award for Political Science. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law in 1988.

Firm Description Fenchel Law Offices provides services for clients throughout Pennsylvania. Our firm has two fully staffed offices in Allegheny and Beaver County. We offer our clients a range of services, including non-traditional care services, and more than thirty years of legal experience.



Our staff includes attorneys and licensed social workers that allow our firm to provide a wider variety of services than the traditional law firm. The firms mission is to maintain strong relationships with our clients in order to help them make important life decisions, while using our experience to bring their attention to issues which he or she may not have considered.



At Fenchel Law Offices our goal is to provide clients with the counsel they need to achieve the goals they desire.