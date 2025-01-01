James F. Contini II
Jim is a director of Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty Co., L.P.A., and currently serves as a member of the firm’s management committee. His focus is primarily in estate planning, business succession planning, probate, estate and trust administration, elder law, business law, and real estate law. Jim is a certified specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law by the Ohio State Bar Association, and a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.
Jim, a native of Dover, Ohio, received his undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Akron in Accounting in 1989 and his Juris Doctorate from Case Western Reserve University School of Law graduating cum laude in 1992.
Jim has been named to the list of Ohio Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America.
Our practice consists of elder law, special needs trusts, estate planning, and Medicaid planning. Our mission is to lighten our clients' load, to give them peace of mind, and to shelter as much of our clients' assets as possible.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|8:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
4775 Munson Street NW
P.O. Box 36963
Canton, OH 44735
960 West State Street
Alliance, OH 44601
158 North Broadway Street
New Phila, OH 44663
233 Factory Street
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
50 South Main Street
Suite 501
Akron, OH 44308
