Mr. Brown is the managing senior partner at Phillips, Krause & Brown. His practice is devoted almost entirely to Elder Law. Mr. Brown has also handled numerous adult protection and tort claims for elderly, incapacitated and injured people including a number of cases where the verdict or settlement amount exceeded $1,000,000. Mr. Brown is a frequent speaker at continuing education programs for lawyers, as well as community education programs about the law.

ELDER LAW: At least 90% of Mr. Brown's practice consists of elder law. His elder law practice includes estate planning, Medicaid planning and qualification, preparation of wills, trusts (including special needs trusts), durable powers of attorney and other documents, probate, guardianship and litigation in those areas. Mr. Brown has practiced Elder Law since 1979. Mr. Brown is a frequent speaker at continuing education programs for lawyers, as well as community education programs about the law.

ADJUNCT PROFESSOR: Mr. Brown is Adjunct Professor of Elder Law at the Seattle University School of Law. Since 2015 has taught Elder Law and Advanced Elder Law to law students studying to obtain the Juris Doctor degree.

PROFFESIONAL GUARDIANSHIP PRACTICE: Mr. Brown serves as a professional guardian for a number of severely incapacitated persons and is a member of trust advisory committees for other individuals. Individuals and trust departments frequently consult Mr. Brown on questions regarding guardianship issues and guardianship litigation. Mr. Brown also serves on the Ethics Committee for Grays Harbor Community Hospital where he often answers elder law, end of life, guardianship and informed consent questions by health care providers and participates in ethics conferences regarding current patients.

ADMISSIONS TO PRACTICE AND CERTIFICATIONS: Mr. Brown has been admitted to practice before all federal and state courts in California and Washington as follows:
-1979California Supreme Court
-1979Federal Court Northern District of California
-1981Washington Supreme Court
-1981Federal Court Western District of Washington
-1984Diploma National Institute for Trial Advocacy
-2001Federal Court Eastern District of Washington
-2001Certified Professional Guardian' Washington Supreme Court

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS AND APPOINTMENTS: Mr. Brown is a member or officer of the following organizations:
-National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)
-Washington Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (Washington Chapter of NAELA) (Board Member 2006-2011, 2017-present; Vice President 2007; President Elect 2008, President 2009-2010 Current Vice President and Chair Public Policy Committee)
-Association of Trial Lawyers of America
-Washington Sate Trial Lawyers Association (Board of Governors - 1991-1992 Jury Instructions Committee - 1994-1995 Judicial Relations Committee - 2000-2005)
Washington State Bar Association (Elder Law Section 2000 to present; Board of Bar Examiners - 1982-1984 Law School Liaison Committee - 1987-1992)
Western Washington Trial Lawyers for Victims? Rights (President 2000-present)
Grays Harbor Bar Association (President - 1990-1991)
California Bar Association
American Bar Association

Mr. Brown was born in Aberdeen, Washington. He has been married to Coleen Brown since 1974. They have two sons, Bill and Peter and their two dogs, German Shepherd Apollo and Jack Russell mix Bisket.

Firm Description

Since 1906 when J.M. Phillips began practicing law in Washington, our law firm has provided help to elderly, incapacitated and injured people and their families.We provide comprehensive Elder Law, Estate Planning and Personal Injury Litigation services for residents of Washington.

* Elder Law
* Estate Planning
* Wills, Trusts and Durable Powers of Attorney
* Medicaid and Medicare
* Special Needs Trusts
* Long Term Life Care Planning
* Guardianships
* Wills and Trusts
* Estate Tax Saving and Disclaimer Trusts
* Probate and Estate Administration
* Litigation Services For Injury and Wrongful Death of Nursing Home Residents and Others
* Business and Litigation Services For Physicians and Health Care Providers

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

1017 S. Boone St., #336
Aberdeen, WA 98520

Mr. Brown is the managing senior partner at Phillips, Krause & Brown. His practice is devoted almost entirely to Elder Law. Mr. Brown has also handled numerous adult protection and tort claims for elderly, incapacitated and injured people including a number of cases where the verdict or settlement amount exceeded $1,000,000.

Phone (360)
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
