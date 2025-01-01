Mr. Brown is the managing senior partner at Phillips, Krause & Brown. His practice is devoted almost entirely to Elder Law. Mr. Brown has also handled numerous adult protection and tort claims for elderly, incapacitated and injured people including a number of cases where the verdict or settlement amount exceeded $1,000,000. Mr. Brown is a frequent speaker at continuing education programs for lawyers, as well as community education programs about the law.



ELDER LAW: At least 90% of Mr. Brown's practice consists of elder law. His elder law practice includes estate planning, Medicaid planning and qualification, preparation of wills, trusts (including special needs trusts), durable powers of attorney and other documents, probate, guardianship and litigation in those areas. Mr. Brown has practiced Elder Law since 1979. Mr. Brown is a frequent speaker at continuing education programs for lawyers, as well as community education programs about the law.



ADJUNCT PROFESSOR: Mr. Brown is Adjunct Professor of Elder Law at the Seattle University School of Law. Since 2015 has taught Elder Law and Advanced Elder Law to law students studying to obtain the Juris Doctor degree.



PROFFESIONAL GUARDIANSHIP PRACTICE: Mr. Brown serves as a professional guardian for a number of severely incapacitated persons and is a member of trust advisory committees for other individuals. Individuals and trust departments frequently consult Mr. Brown on questions regarding guardianship issues and guardianship litigation. Mr. Brown also serves on the Ethics Committee for Grays Harbor Community Hospital where he often answers elder law, end of life, guardianship and informed consent questions by health care providers and participates in ethics conferences regarding current patients.



ADMISSIONS TO PRACTICE AND CERTIFICATIONS: Mr. Brown has been admitted to practice before all federal and state courts in California and Washington as follows:

-1979California Supreme Court

-1979Federal Court Northern District of California

-1981Washington Supreme Court

-1981Federal Court Western District of Washington

-1984Diploma National Institute for Trial Advocacy

-2001Federal Court Eastern District of Washington

-2001Certified Professional Guardian' Washington Supreme Court



PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS AND APPOINTMENTS: Mr. Brown is a member or officer of the following organizations:

-National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA)

-Washington Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (Washington Chapter of NAELA) (Board Member 2006-2011, 2017-present; Vice President 2007; President Elect 2008, President 2009-2010 Current Vice President and Chair Public Policy Committee)

-Association of Trial Lawyers of America

-Washington Sate Trial Lawyers Association (Board of Governors - 1991-1992 Jury Instructions Committee - 1994-1995 Judicial Relations Committee - 2000-2005)

Washington State Bar Association (Elder Law Section 2000 to present; Board of Bar Examiners - 1982-1984 Law School Liaison Committee - 1987-1992)

Western Washington Trial Lawyers for Victims? Rights (President 2000-present)

Grays Harbor Bar Association (President - 1990-1991)

California Bar Association

American Bar Association



Mr. Brown was born in Aberdeen, Washington. He has been married to Coleen Brown since 1974. They have two sons, Bill and Peter and their two dogs, German Shepherd Apollo and Jack Russell mix Bisket.