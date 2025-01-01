Jackie A. Cara, Esq.
Jacqueline A. Cara, JD, is the Founding and Managing Partner of Cara Law. Cara Law is a boutique law practice that provides individualized, custom estate planning and elder law services. Cara Law specializes in creating Wills, establishing Guardianship Proceedings for individuals and families, Medicaid planning, eligibility advice, guidance and application filing in the State of New York. Jackie is an experienced elder law attorney and estate planning attorney.
We work with families, offering legal guidance for life's difficult decisions. We have worked with hundreds of clients for estate planning, ranging in complexity from "simple wills", to complex trust creation, as well as asset protection, tax planning and Medicaid eligibility planning.
If you are facing a probate situation, Cara Law can assist with guiding you through the probate process, estate administration, trust administration and guardianship proceedings. As a small law office, you will find compassion and expertise at a time when you need it the most, and we make sure that everything is understandable and simple.
Our focus is on families first. We understand your situation may be emotional, confusing and difficult for you and your family. Together, we will create a plan specifically for you that works to protect your assets
Firm Description
Estate planning is an important process that involves making decisions about how your assets will be distributed after you pass away. However, not all estate plans are created equal, and different individuals and families have unique needs and circumstances that require a tailored approach. This is where Cara Law comes in - offering estate planning services that are diverse, unique, and customized to meet the specific needs of each client.
Custom Estate Plans
Cara Law provides individualized, custom estate planning and elder law services ranging from the creation of Wills, to planning for Medicaid eligibility. We work closely with you and your family to help secure your future, while keeping your best interests in mind. Estate and life planning with Cara Law will give you peace of mind, knowing we are always on your side.
We Assist All Types of Families
Whether you are single or part of a couple, in a blended family, have disabled or adult children, are a member of the LGBTQ community, a widower, elderly, or own a small business, Cara Law can provide comprehensive estate planning solutions that address your unique situation. With years of experience and a commitment to personalized service, Cara Law is dedicated to helping clients protect their assets, provide for their loved ones, and achieve peace of mind through a customized estate plan.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Main Office
1225 Franklin Avenue
Suite 325
Garden City, NY 11530
