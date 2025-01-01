PROTECTING FAMILIES FOR A LIFETIME WITH LEGAL & CARE RESOURCES

Nugen Law is a long-established firm focusing on more than traditional estate planning and elder law. We are a Life Care Planning law firm focusing on Legacy Care Planning, Pre-Care Planning, Assisted Care Planning, Crisis Care Planning, and Probate, with clients regularly participating in our ongoing Renewal Care Planning Program. Our team has over 30 years of experience as reputable and respected attorneys serving clients in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Florida.

More than a law firm, we are dedicated to creating customized legal and health care coordination strategies to meet our clients’ needs and goals. Our Life Care Planning model is a holistic approach involving the expertise of legal advisors, Elder Care Coordinators (geriatric case managers), health care professionals, public benefits, and insurance advisors, who collaborate to protect and support you.

LIFE CARE PLANNING OPTIONS

Legacy Care Planning – When you’re thinking about what would happen to your home, car, bank accounts, investments, and other valuables if you were seriously ill, injured, or die.

Pre-Care Planning – When you want to proactively plan for long-term care at least five years in advance of your potential need.

Assisted Care Planning – When a recent diagnosis or discovery points to trouble ahead if you don’t have the proper support in place.

Crisis Care Planning – When your loved one needs immediate help to pay for long-term care outside the home.

RENEWAL CARE PLANNING PROGRAM FOR EVERY SHIFT IN LIFE

As your children grow up, you marry or divorce, a spouse or loved one passes, you sell or purchase a new property, and health care needs change, your asset protection strategies should be reviewed and updated. Only then can your care plans continue to secure your assets, account for you or your loved one’s care needs, and correctly pass on your legacy. After initially implementing your Life Care Plan, join our Renewal Care Planning Program. We ensure your plans continue to work throughout your lifetime, that assets are always titled in the right way, beneficiary designations are made properly, and health care goals are met. We offer a flat-fee subscription, so you can request a review or update and discuss any ongoing needs as often as you like.