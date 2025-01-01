Howard H. Collens, as an attorney and counselor, listens to his clients, understands their goals and offers creative, effective solutions to meet their needs.



He advises clients in estate planning for estates of every size. Focusing on the unique aspects of each representation, Mr. Collens tailors trusts, wills and powers of attorney to meet the present and changing needs of his clients.



Mr. Collens is a trusted counselor for those seeking representation for estate administration. He helps families following the death of a loved one as they navigate the complexities of the probate process or trust administration. With litigation experience in the probate courts throughout metropolitan Detroit, Mr. Collens is a strong advocate for those involved in contested estates, trusts or other probate cases.



With understanding and compassion, Mr. Collens assists individuals and their families in planning for their long term care needs. He eases the process of applying for and obtaining Medicaid benefits to pay for such care.



He is a member of the State Bar of Michigan, the State Bar's Probate and Estate Planning Section and the Elder Law and Advocacy Section. He has obtained the Certificate of Completion from the Institute of Continuing Legal Education's Probate and Estate Planning Program. He enjoys speaking to groups on various estate planning, probate and technology topics.



He is active in the community where he volunteers and supports the Boys and Girls Club of South Oakland County and the Woodward Avenue Action Association.



Bar Admissions:

Michigan, 1995

U.S. District Court Eastern District of Michigan, 1995



Education:

University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, Detroit, Michigan, 1994

J.D.



University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA, 1991

B.A.

Honors: With Honors

Major: English