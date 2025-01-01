Henry C Weatherby

Background

Hank is the founding principal of the law firm of Weatherby & Associates, PC. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Connecticut School of Law, undergraduate degree in Human Resource Management from the State University of New York, Albany. He is admitted to practice in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Idaho. He is also admitted to practice in Federal Courts in Connecticut and Massachusetts as well as the united States Tax Court. The Veterans administration has also accredited him to represent Veterans in apply for an prosecuting claims for veterans benefits.

In addition to his JD, Hank holds the CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter), ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant) designations and he is the President of the Hartford Chapter of the Society of Financial Service Professionals. Hank is also a CEBS (Certified Employee Benefits Specialist), a designation that is granted by the International Association of Employee Benefit Specialists and the Wharton School. His law practice focuses on planning for estate, business, income tax and elder law issues.

Presenter and Author

Hank regularly conducts continuing education programs on estate, business and elder planning for financial professionals, including CPAs, attorneys, CFPs, ChFCs and CLUs. He is an approved instructor by the State of Connecticut to present courses he has developed on estate and employee benefit planning to insurance licensed individuals to assist them in meeting their state mandated continuing education requirements.

Hank provides courses on Elder Law and Elder Care Planning, Estate Planning and Business Planning to CPAs, Financial Advisors and the general public and is a national speaker of these topics as well.

Hank is an author or co-author of several books; including "Don't Go Broke in the Nursing Home", "Estate Planning Strategies", " A Legal Guide for Connecticut Entrepreneurs", Being in Business is a Funny Thing - Getting Out Isn't"as well as numerous articles on elder care planning and estate planning.

Membership

Hank is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and has served as an officer or director of the Connecticut Chapter for over 6 years. He is a founding member Wealth Counsel, the largest organization of attorneys whose practices focus on estate planning and Elder law in the country. He is a past president of the Hartford chapter of the Society of Financial Service Professionals. He is a founder and past President of the Connecticut Chapter of the National Institute of Pension Administrators.