Background
Hank is the founding principal of the law firm of Weatherby & Associates, PC. He received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Connecticut School of Law, undergraduate degree in Human Resource Management from the State University of New York, Albany. He is admitted to practice in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Idaho. He is also admitted to practice in Federal Courts in Connecticut and Massachusetts as well as the united States Tax Court.  The Veterans administration has also accredited him to represent Veterans in apply for an prosecuting claims for veterans benefits.

In addition to his JD, Hank holds the CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter), ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant) designations and he is the President of the Hartford Chapter of the Society of Financial Service Professionals. Hank is also a CEBS (Certified Employee Benefits Specialist), a designation that is granted by the International Association of Employee Benefit Specialists and the Wharton School. His law practice focuses on planning for estate, business, income tax and elder law issues.

Presenter and Author
Hank regularly conducts continuing education programs on estate, business and elder planning for financial professionals, including CPAs, attorneys, CFPs, ChFCs and CLUs. He is an approved instructor by the State of Connecticut to present courses he has developed on estate and employee benefit planning to insurance licensed individuals to assist them in meeting their state mandated continuing education requirements.

Hank provides courses on Elder Law and Elder Care Planning, Estate Planning and Business Planning to CPAs, Financial Advisors and the general public and is a national speaker of these topics as well.

Hank is an author or co-author of several books; including "Don't Go Broke in the Nursing Home", "Estate Planning Strategies", " A Legal Guide for Connecticut Entrepreneurs" Being in Business is a Funny Thing - Getting Out Isn't"as well as numerous articles on elder care planning and estate planning.

Membership
Hank is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and has served as an officer or director of the Connecticut Chapter for over 6 years. He is a founding member Wealth Counsel, the largest organization of attorneys whose practices focus on estate planning and Elder law in the country. He is a past president of the Hartford chapter of the Society of Financial Service Professionals. He is a founder and past President of the Connecticut Chapter of the National Institute of Pension Administrators.

Firm Description

Your Partner in Creating a Better Future For 30 years, the attorneys at Weatherby & Associates, PC have helped Connecticut families set goals and turn them into reality, creating a better, more secure future. From estate planning and asset protection strategies to probate, business succession planning, administering estates and ensuring the best health care possible for loved ones in need, Weatherby & Associates, PC takes a close look at the unique needs of every individual, family or business to develop a truly individualized strategy that is sure to achieve their objectives. Your Family is Our Family We understand how important your family is to you, how well you want them to be cared for, and the important role your hard-earned assets or business play in the future of your family. As a firm, Weatherby & Associates, PC is committed to caring for your assets, business, health care needs and plans for the future as if they were our very own. Every step we take is designed to give you peace of mind and security, right down to our unique approach for ensuring your plan and documents stay current with our exclusive LifeBridge program. Create a better, more secure future for you and your loved ones with Weatherby & Associates, PC.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Main Office

693 Bloomfield Avenue
Suite 200
Bloomfield, CT 06002

View Firm Website

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
