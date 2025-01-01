Heather D. Nadler is one of just seven attorneys in the State of Georgia to be Certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation, as accredited by the American Bar Association. Her practice is concentrated in the areas of Special Needs Law, Elder Law, and Estate Planning. Prior to establishing her own law firm, Heather was a Senior Associate with the Law Office of Ruthann P. Lacey, P.C.

Heather earned a B.S. in International Business with concentrations in Spanish and Management Information Systems from Auburn University and graduated with honors, Cum Laude. She received her J.D. from Tulane University School of Law where she was on the editorial board of the Tulane Journal of International and Comparative Law. While in law school she also clerked at the Supreme Court of the State of Georgia for the Honorable Justice Hugh P. Thompson.

Every year since 2009 Heather has been selected by her peers and Atlanta Magazine as a Rising Star in the field of Elder Law. Articles authored by Heather on the topics of Elder Law and Special Needs Law have been published in the Family Law Quarterly published by the American Bar Association, the Georgia Bar Journal, and Atlanta Lawyer Magazine.

Heather is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and the Georgia Chapter of NAELA, the Georgia Bar Association, and the Atlanta Bar Association. She is admitted to practice before the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia and before the Supreme Court of the State of Georgia. She is Past Chair and served on the Board of Directors of the Elder Law Section of the Atlanta Bar Association. Heather also served as Secretary of the Georgia Chapter of NAELA, was on the steering committee, and was awarded an Outstanding Achievement Award by the Georgia Chapter. In addition, she has served on the Editorial Board of The Mortmain, the newsletter of the Estate Planning Section of the Atlanta Bar Association.

She frequently speaks and lectures to professional and community groups on the topics of Elder Law, Special Needs Law, and Estate Planning. Heather has also served as an instructor for the Emory University Academy for Retired Professionals, the Emory University Center for Lifelong Learning, and as a guest lecturer to law students at John Marshall Law School.

Heather is devoted to her family and her practice. She enjoys spending her personal time at home or traveling with her husband and their two children. She is also in an ALTA tennis league and enjoys playing on a competitive level.