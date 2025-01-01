Firm Description

Our Focus‍

Planning and administration is all we do. We help modern families like yours plan for the future, preserve their wealth from the high cost of long-term care, provide for the future of their loved ones, and make the best legal decisions for themselves and the people they love.

We have a unique focus on planning for families with special needs loved ones, families with a loved one with diagnosis of dementia, and families concerned about protecting their life’s savings from the devastating costs of long-term care and qualifying for Medi-Cal; planning and estate administration to preserve personal and financial needs and goals, while helping make the best legal decisions for themselves and loved ones.

What Makes Our Planning Different

A modern estate plan should include more than just passing financial wealth to the next generation.

It's about people and relationships, not just the papers

It recognizes the issues of aging and disability, and not just death and taxes

It addresses the unique needs of modern families including longer lives, divorce and remarriage, blended families and special needs

Our process is designed to make your experience much different than it would be with a traditional estate planning lawyer. We’re not intimidating or stuffy and we don’t bill by the hour. We also know that the notion of putting together an estate plan can seem overwhelming at times.

Whether we’re developing a foundational estate plan, special needs plan, or elder law/Medi-Cal plan, our focus is always you, your personal and financial needs, and your goals.