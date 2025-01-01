Search Articles

Find Attorneys

;

Heather R. Chubb

Chubb Law Firm

Heather R. Chubb

Chubb Law Firm

Heather R. Chubb

Chubb Law Firm

Heather R. Chubb is a Life Transitions Lawyer based in the Sacramento, California, area. Because she truly listens to her clients, Heather is able to transform clients’ visions into plans meeting all desires and exceeding expectations.

Heather is a member of:

  • The State Bar of California Trusts and Estates section
  • WealthCounsel, LLC, a national organization of professionals who design sophisticated planning techniques for individuals and families
  • ElderCounsel, a national organization of professionals focused on elder law
  • NAELA (National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys), a national organization dedicated to improving the quality of legal services to people as they age and people with disabilities and special needs.

Heather is also a sought-after presenter with NBI (National Business Institute) an organization providing continuing legal education to lawyers.

Heather lives in Orangevale with her husband and two sons. Before receiving her law degree from University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law, cum laude, Heather received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and worked as an environmental consultant. Her hobbies include gourmet cooking, gardening, wine and photography. She and her family also enjoy fly-fishing and camping.

Firm Description

Our Focus

Planning and administration is all we do. We help modern families like yours plan for the future, preserve their wealth from the high cost of long-term care, provide for the future of their loved ones, and make the best legal decisions for themselves and the people they love.

We have a unique focus on planning for families with special needs loved ones, families with a loved one with diagnosis of dementia, and families concerned about protecting their life’s savings from the devastating costs of long-term care and qualifying for Medi-Cal; planning and estate administration to preserve personal and financial needs and goals, while helping make the best legal decisions for themselves and loved ones.

What Makes Our Planning Different

A modern estate plan should include more than just passing financial wealth to the next generation.

  • It's about people and relationships, not just the papers
  • It recognizes the issues of aging and disability, and not just death and taxes
  • It addresses the unique needs of modern families including longer lives, divorce and remarriage, blended families and special needs

Our process is designed to make your experience much different than it would be with a traditional estate planning lawyer. We’re not intimidating or stuffy and we don’t bill by the hour. We also know that the notion of putting together an estate plan can seem overwhelming at times.

Whether we’re developing a foundational estate plan, special needs plan, or elder law/Medi-Cal plan, our focus is always you, your personal and financial needs, and your goals.

Hours

Day From To
Monday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM 5:00 PM

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

1833 Iron Point Road
Suite 120
Folsom, CA 95630

On the web

View Firm Website

View Firm Blog

Social Media


Meet Heather R. Chubb

Heather R. Chubb

Chubb Law Firm

Heather R. Chubb is a Life Transitions Lawyer based in the Sacramento, California, area. Because she truly listens to her clients, Heather is able to transform clients’ visions into plans meeting all desires and exceeding expectations. Heather is a member of: The State Bar of California Trusts and Estates sec...

Phone (916) *** ****
Learn more
Tell us about your legal issue and we will put you in touch with Heather R. Chubb.
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml