Heather R. Chubb
Chubb Law Firm
Heather R. Chubb
Chubb Law Firm
Heather R. Chubb is a Life Transitions Lawyer based in the Sacramento, California, area. Because she truly listens to her clients, Heather is able to transform clients’ visions into plans meeting all desires and exceeding expectations.
Heather is a member of:
- The State Bar of California Trusts and Estates section
- WealthCounsel, LLC, a national organization of professionals who design sophisticated planning techniques for individuals and families
- ElderCounsel, a national organization of professionals focused on elder law
- NAELA (National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys), a national organization dedicated to improving the quality of legal services to people as they age and people with disabilities and special needs.
Heather is also a sought-after presenter with NBI (National Business Institute) an organization providing continuing legal education to lawyers.
Heather lives in Orangevale with her husband and two sons. Before receiving her law degree from University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law, cum laude, Heather received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and worked as an environmental consultant. Her hobbies include gourmet cooking, gardening, wine and photography. She and her family also enjoy fly-fishing and camping.
Firm Description
Our Focus
Planning and administration is all we do. We help modern families like yours plan for the future, preserve their wealth from the high cost of long-term care, provide for the future of their loved ones, and make the best legal decisions for themselves and the people they love.
We have a unique focus on planning for families with special needs loved ones, families with a loved one with diagnosis of dementia, and families concerned about protecting their life’s savings from the devastating costs of long-term care and qualifying for Medi-Cal; planning and estate administration to preserve personal and financial needs and goals, while helping make the best legal decisions for themselves and loved ones.
What Makes Our Planning Different
A modern estate plan should include more than just passing financial wealth to the next generation.
- It's about people and relationships, not just the papers
- It recognizes the issues of aging and disability, and not just death and taxes
- It addresses the unique needs of modern families including longer lives, divorce and remarriage, blended families and special needs
Our process is designed to make your experience much different than it would be with a traditional estate planning lawyer. We’re not intimidating or stuffy and we don’t bill by the hour. We also know that the notion of putting together an estate plan can seem overwhelming at times.
Whether we’re developing a foundational estate plan, special needs plan, or elder law/Medi-Cal plan, our focus is always you, your personal and financial needs, and your goals.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
1833 Iron Point Road
Suite 120
Folsom, CA 95630
On the web
Social Media
Heather R. Chubb
Chubb Law Firm
Heather R. Chubb is a Life Transitions Lawyer based in the Sacramento, California, area. Because she truly listens to her clients, Heather is able to transform clients’ visions into plans meeting all desires and exceeding expectations. Heather is a member of: The State Bar of California Trusts and Estates sec...