Gregory P. Jimeno, a native of Anne Arundel County, served as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel. Mr. Jimeno has appeared in court and administrative hearings across the state, including the Court of Appeals, the highest court in Maryland. In recognition of his standing in the legal community, Jimeno has been named a “Super Lawyer” by Super Lawyers and Baltimore Magazines as well as a Leading Lawyer in What’s Up Annapolis Magazine. In addition, Mr. Jimeno has received a perfect 10/10 rating from the independent ranking service at Avvo.com. The National Trial Lawyers has named Mr. Jimeno as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in Maryland. Mr. Jimeno has also been called to as a “Well connected” lawyer by The Capital newspaper.

Mr. Jimeno has been a leader in the legal community, having been elected to serve as President of the Anne Arundel County Bar Association and served a two-year term on the Maryland State Bar Association Board Of Governors. The Governor Of The State Of Maryland appointed Mr. Jimeno to serve on the Anne Arundel County Judicial Nominating Committee, a position he held for 8 years.

Mr. Jimeno is a member of the Estates and Trusts of the Maryland State Bar Association and the National Association Of Elder Law Attorneys.