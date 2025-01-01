Greg P. Jimeno
Jimeno & Gray, P.A.
Greg P. Jimeno
Jimeno & Gray, P.A.
Gregory P. Jimeno, a native of Anne Arundel County, served as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel. Mr. Jimeno has appeared in court and administrative hearings across the state, including the Court of Appeals, the highest court in Maryland. In recognition of his standing in the legal community, Jimeno has been named a “Super Lawyer” by Super Lawyers and Baltimore Magazines as well as a Leading Lawyer in What’s Up Annapolis Magazine. In addition, Mr. Jimeno has received a perfect 10/10 rating from the independent ranking service at Avvo.com. The National Trial Lawyers has named Mr. Jimeno as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in Maryland. Mr. Jimeno has also been called to as a “Well connected” lawyer by The Capital newspaper.
Mr. Jimeno has been a leader in the legal community, having been elected to serve as President of the Anne Arundel County Bar Association and served a two-year term on the Maryland State Bar Association Board Of Governors. The Governor Of The State Of Maryland appointed Mr. Jimeno to serve on the Anne Arundel County Judicial Nominating Committee, a position he held for 8 years.
Mr. Jimeno is a member of the Estates and Trusts of the Maryland State Bar Association and the National Association Of Elder Law Attorneys.
Firm Description
Our attorneys focus on the needs of older adults, which are often different and more specific than the needs of younger adults. We can help you find answers to difficult questions, the kind that keep you up at night, such as:
- Is there a way to make sure my assets will go to the people I want, when I want, in the manner I want?
- How can I protect my assets against lawsuits, creditors, the high cost of long-term medical care, and other threats?
- If I need to enter a nursing home, how will I pay for it? Will my spouse be forced to move out of our home?
- If I become incapacitated, how can I ensure someone I trust will have authority to make financial and medical decisions for me?
- What should I say in my will to make sure my wishes are carried out? Do I need a trust?
- I’ve heard that probate should be avoided. How can I make sure my family won’t have to go through it after I pass away?
We can help you find solutions to issues like these and many more. We have experience handling a wide variety of complex legal matters, including estate planning, asset protection, Medicaid, probate, business succession and litigation, and more.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|5:00 PM
Cost
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
231 Najoles Road
Suite 400
Millersville, MD 21108
On the web
Greg P. Jimeno
Jimeno & Gray, P.A.
Gregory P. Jimeno, a native of Anne Arundel County, served as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel. Mr. Jimeno has appeared in court and administrative hearings across the state, including the Court of Appeals, the highest court in Maryland. In recognition of his standing in the legal community, Jimeno...